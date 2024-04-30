Seattle Seahawks 'Have Kept In Touch' With Jamal Adams, Other Teams Interested
When the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets in 2020 to acquire safety Jamal Adams, the expectation was that he could elevate their defense back to a championship level.
Unfortunately, that wound up not being the case. Adams dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his entire time in Seattle, and his time on the field was marred by inconsistency. The Seahawks signed Adams to a four-year deal worth nearly $18 million a year, and due to a variety of issues, they released him just halfway through the contract.
Even for all his issues, Adams still had some highlights in Seattle, such as when he set the record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5 in 2020. The Seahawks still need some depth at both safety and linebacker, which Adams often plays closer to than a traditional safety, so if he would be willing to accept a greatly-reducted salary, a return could work for both parties.
As it turns out, the Seahawks have indeed kept in contact with Adams, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.
"League sources say the Seahawks have kept in touch with Adams and remain in contact with him, and that the interest in a possible return is regarded as legitimate," Condotta writes.
However, the Seahawks aren't the only team vying for Adams' services. Condotta adds that "a handful" of other teams have been in contact with Adams, including the division-rival San Francisco 49ers.
Adams' return to the Seahawks and the NFL in general hinges on him getting healthy again, as he's played just 10 games over the past two seasons. Even then, him coming back to Seattle is by no means a guarantee, but it's definitely an intriguing possibility in coach Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme as a hybrid linebacker.