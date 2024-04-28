Report: Seattle Seahawks Never Tried To Trade Up For Michael Penix
The 2024 NFL Draft has officially come to a close, and even through seven rounds and 257 total picks, the biggest surprise came very early on.
At No. 8 overall, the Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL world by selecting Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix. Not only was that far higher than most expected Penix to go, but the Falcons just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal with $100 million guaranteed.
Even though the Falcons took Penix much higher than expected, reports claimed that they weren't the only team that high on him. According to NFL Network's James Palmer, the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders all tried to trade into the top 10 to land the Heisman Trophy runner up.
But how true is that report? At least on the Seahawks front, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reported that the Seahawks never had any interest in trading up for Penix.
The Saints have also denied that they were looking to move up for Penix, while the Raiders have not publicly commented on the matter.
Maybe the Seahawks could have had interest in Penix if he fell to No. 16 or beyond, but trading up for him wouldn't have made sense. Geno Smith is still the starting quarterback, and the Seahawks traded for Sam Howell earlier this offseason, who is almost two years younger than Penix.
Keeping Penix in the area and reuniting him with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb would've been a nice story, but it just wasn't practical with the Seahawks' current situation.