Sweet Revenge: Master & Protégé Duel as Seahawks, Jets Face Off in Elimination Game

Headlined by the first-ever matchup pitting Pete Carroll against Robert Saleh, numerous players and coaches will be looking to defeat their former team in a high stakes situation when the Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets in a pivotal Week 17 contest.

RENTON, Wash. - Playing in different conferences on opposite sides of the country, the Seahawks and Jets typically only meet on the gridiron once every four years. Given how rarely they play one another and the geographical difference, they would hardly be considered rivals.

But with Seattle set to host New York in a de facto playoff elimination game at Lumen Field on Sunday, this matchup will feel like anything but a normal interconference battle in the NFL. Starting with coaches Pete Carroll and Robert Saleh, who previously served on the same staff together in Seattle at one point, the two franchises know each other quite well and have a similar philosophical DNA.

"There are a lot of guys on that team that have played with us in the past, coaches that have been here, and all that kind of stuff, so there is a lot of familiarity," Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. "One of the things that they do really well is that they play really hard, and they are really consistent about that. That is something that I would like to think that has always been what we have hung our hat on. There’s nothing earth changing about that thought, but they definitely play like crazy and that’s why we have a lot of respect for them coming in here.”

As Carroll noted, a uncommonly large number of players and coaches will be squaring off against their former employer on Sunday. This includes Saleh, who served as a defensive quality control coach on his staff with the Seahawks from 2011 to 2013 before climbing up to the coaching ladder with the Jaguars and 49ers and eventually landing the Jets head coaching gig in 2021.

Now in his second season at the helm, Saleh's staff features several other former Seahawks assistants, including defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. While the scheme deployed by the Jets evolved during Saleh's time in San Francisco and isn't quite a carbon copy of Carroll's defense with its own wrinkles, it's still grounded in what he learned in his time as a disciple in Seattle.

“It’s really adapted," Carroll said of Saleh's scheme. "What we have done was adapted in the years in San Francisco and it’s more of the 49ers package than anything, but it’s very similar. The style and the approach and the mentality and all of that stuff is the same.”

Decades before he found his way to the Pacific Northwest and Saleh received his first shot as a head coach, Carroll himself earned his first head coaching opportunity with the Jets in 1994. But it wasn't smooth sailing in the Meadowlands, as his team stumbled after a promising 6-5 start and lost each of its final five games, including infamously losing to Dan Marino and the Dolphins on a fake spike touchdown pass, leading to his dismissal after only one season.

However, despite how poorly his brief tenure ended after four successful seasons as a defensive coordinator, Carroll vividly remembers the experience coaching in the Big Apple and used the lessons he learned through his failure to catapult him to future success down the road at USC and now in Seattle.

"It was a great experience," Carroll reflected. "To coach in New York is really something. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like when you drive back from the Meadowlands back in the day to Long Island, and you drive through all of those people. As we would go through the parkway going back and all of the lights that were on in all of those tall buildings knowing they just watched the Giants and the Jets play football and they were happy or pissed off one way or the other. It represented something really unique. I have never forgotten that and regard that really highly. It was really fun.”

Understanding of the immense pressures tied to coaching or playing in a cauldron like New York, Seahawks Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith also began his career with Jets as a second-round pick out of West Virginia in 2013. Like Carroll, his time with the team didn't unfold as planned, as he struggled mightily during his first two years as a starter with 25 touchdowns compared to 34 interceptions.

Then, just when Smith thought he was on the verge of a breakout, he suffered a broken jaw in a locker room altercation during training camp prior to his third season. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick opened the season as the Jets starter and never looked back, leading the team to a 10-6 record. One year later, Smith became a free agent and wasn't re-signed.