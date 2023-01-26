Seahawks' Pete Carroll Snubbed for NFL Coach of the Year; Why?

Coach of the Year? We're not sure what the league would have liked Seattle's Pete Carroll to accomplish more than he did in 2022 in order to earn some acclaim here.

Congratulations to the five finalists named for this year's NFL Honors in the category of Coach of the Year.

But raspberries to the league for forgetting the name "Pete Carroll.''

Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, the Giants' Brian Daboll, the Bills' Sean McDermott and the Jaguars' Doug Pederson.

No particular problems there.

But ...

We're not sure what the league would have liked Pete Carroll to accomplish more than he did in 2022 in order to earn some acclaim here.

Carroll, 71, took a team that the "experts'' not only thought would be "rebuilding,'' but worse, thought might end up so bad that Seattle would own the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

But what actually happened in Seattle?

Carroll helped oversee the successful trade of Russell Wilson. ... as the blockbuster turned into a heist.

He successfully installed journeyman QB Geno Smith as the starter. ... and now Geno is on the Honors list while Carroll is not, the QB up for the "Comeback Player of the Year'' award.

He relied on a half-dozen or so of rookies to play central roles and major snaps. ... and now two of those kids - Kenneth Walker on offense and Tariq Woolen on defense - are also up for Honors.

Oh, and Carroll got this bunch to the NFL playoffs.

Who should come off the "Coach of the Year'' candidates list in favor of Carroll? We don't know; we'll leave that to the selection committee that is obviously far smarter than we are.

But what more would Carroll have had to do to make it into the top five? We don't know that, either.

