Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Gets Medical Procedure on Shoulder; Will That Fix What Ails Broncos 'Bust' QB?

Russell Wilson, the long-time Seattle Seahawks star traded this offseason to Denver in a blockbuster deal, on Friday underwent a medical procedure designed to relieve discomfort in his right (throwing) shoulder.
Maybe there is a reason Russell Wilson is performing for his new team as if he's a "bust.''

Wilson, the long-time Seattle Seahawks star traded this offseason to Denver in a blockbuster deal, on Friday underwent a medical procedure designed to relieve discomfort in his right (throwing) shoulder, according to multiple reports.

Wilson is apparently dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi, a problem that it is hoped will be aided by a platelet-rich plasma injection.

As NFL Network notes, this is a similar issue to the one that bothered Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott a year ago at training camp, causing him to avoid throwing for almost a month.

Then, the Cowboys had that luxury - and Prescott rebounded immediately, starting in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season and leading what was in many categories the No. 1 offense in the league.

Unlike Prescott, Wilson and the Broncos do not have that same luxury, and therefore the plan is for the QB to continue playing in Week 6 when Denver takes on the Chargers in L.A. on Oct. 17.

Wilson, 33, appeared on the Denver injury report last week with a mention of shoulder problem, all of that after Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett conceded that he was "dinged up" following the team's Week 4 loss to the Raiders.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And then came the Thursday night loss to the Colts in Week 5, a performance in which the nine-time Pro Bowler Wilson looked nothing like the player who achieved stardom in Seattle - and who received a five-year, $245 million contract to go along with the move.

Through five games, Wilson's Broncos are 2-3 and his numbers - including a  59.4 completion percentage and a 82.8 passer rating - are career lows.

Seattle, of course, has moved on, with journeyman Geno Smith playing at a high level as the Seahawks enter Week 5 with a 2-2 record and a meeting with the Saints.

