The Seattle Seahawks haven't had much time to sit around and sulk after their disappointing 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers at home on Sunday.

Late-season stakes are getting even higher headed into a quick turnaround Thursday night at Lumen Field, as the Seahawks will play what could be a postseason make-or-break game for them against the San Francisco 49ers.

The emotions and hype would already be at a monumental level regardless of if the game was on Thursday, Sunday or Monday. But with a pivotal divisional game coming on a short week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't hold back his feelings on the challenges a prime-time game like this brings.

When asked if he'd rather not have Thursday night games, Carroll simply nodded before elaborating.

"It's really hard on the players," Carroll said. "It's just really challenging, this is the most challenging thing that we ask of our players, to come back Sunday to Thursday."

The Seahawks enter Thursday with tons of bumps, bruises and injuries. Preparing for one of the best teams in the league in only a few days time while dealing with the injury bug sure sounds it should classify as "challenging." Game-planning and recovery times are essentially sped up in order to get things moving before kickoff.

But Carroll's been around long enough to understand the entertainment purposes that come with playing in the prime-time spot. Despite the obstacles, he appreciates it in a way.

"I mean I get it. We get the (publicity) of it and all," Carroll said. "It's a fantastic event and we're fortunate to have a chance to play in it."

The Seahawks will either be celebrating their ability to come away with one of the best wins of their season or looking at what went wrong due to the short week. Kickoff between Seattle and San Francisco is set for 5:15 p.m. PT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.