Seattle Seahawks Select OL Sataoa Laumea With 179th Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
Continuing to reinforce the depth chart in the trenches, the Seattle Seahawks snagged Utah tackle Sataoa Laumea with the 179th selection in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
A four-year starter for the Utes, the physical 6-4, 311-pound Laumea earned All-Pac 12 recognition in each of those seasons, including a First-Team selection in 2022. A versatile blocker, he wrapped up his career starting 44 consecutive games with 25 of those starts at right tackle and 19 at right guard before participating in the Senior Bowl.
Last season, Laumea logged 803 offensive snaps at right tackle, allowing 29 pressures and no sacks while posting a 96.1 percent pass efficiency rate. Interestingly, even though he earned All-Pac 12 First-Team distinction in 2022, he allowed 32 pressures and four sacks that year after only yielding one sack primarily playing right guard one season earlier. He earned his best run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in that same season (72.0) anchoring a strong Utes rushing attack.
While Laumea has solid athleticism for a player of his size and can excel in a zone blocking scheme, his bread and butter is the gap game where he can shoot out of his stance and bully defenders. With sub-33 inch arms, his best fit at the next level likely will be returning inside to guard where he can maximize his physicality and lateral quickness both getting to the second level and on pulling assignments without having as many concerns with length against speed rushers.
If Laumea does slide back inside as expected, the Seahawks should have a pretty good competition at both guard positions heading into OTAs and training camp. Aside from third-round pick Christian Haynes, returning second-year blocker Anthony Bradford and free agent signing Laken Tomlinson will also be in the mix to start, while center Nick Harris may also throw his helmet in the ring as the team tries to shore up the interior under new line coach Scott Huff.