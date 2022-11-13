Jet-Lagged Seahawks Sluggish in Munich, Trail Bucs at Halftime

Players from both the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had talked about appreciating being a part of a historical matchup for the first-ever NFL game in Munich, Germany on Sunday.

But in an international matchup where both teams headed into the game leading their division, the Seahawks (6-3) and Bucs (4-5) certainly had more to play for than a potential bratwurst and beer for the postgame celebration.

Still, the Seahawks could've used that as extra motivation in the first half, as they trailed 14-0 headed into halftime.

A slow start from both teams clearly showed some jet lag, as three combined punts and a missed field goal from Tampa Bay highlighted a scoreless first quarter.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was hot for Seattle early, picking up the only two first downs for the team in the opening quarter. He was the only player to write home about on an otherwise nonexistent offense, totaling three catches for 33 yards in the first half.

Tampa Bay's defense had its sights set on shutting down Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, as he had just seven carries for eight yards in the first half.

It was Bucs rookie Rachaad White, not veteran running back Leonard Fournette that was receiving significant work to begin the game. With 44 rushing yards in the first quarter, Tampa Bay was over halfway to its average rushing yards per game of 60.7, which was the worst in the league entering Week 10.

But the Bucs and quarterback Tom Brady, who have been lethargic on offense as of late, went to one of the greatest receivers of all time to get the fans in Germany going and, more importantly, get the first points of the game.

At the start of the second quarter, Brady connected with receiver Julio Jones for a 31-yard catch-and-run touchdown to put the Bucs up 7-0.

An ensuing three-and-out from the Seahawks immediately gave the ball back to the Bucs, who orchestrated another 13-play drive.

Tampa Bay started getting Fournette going and he found the end zone as a result on a one-yard rush. The Bucs led 14-0 as Seattle continued to have no answers in the closing stages of the half.

Luckily for the Seahawks, they'll receive the ball coming out of the second half.

