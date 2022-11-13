For the first time in NFL history, two teams will face off in Germany when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday morning.

Both teams enter this matchup at much different points than was expected of them this season, with the Seahawks sitting at 6-3 and in first place in the NFC West while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers owning a 4-5 record, which has them in first in their division.

The resurgent Seahawks are led by MVP candidate, quarterback Geno Smith, with the emergence of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III bringing a balance to the offense that makes life difficult for opposing defenses.

As for the Buccaneers, while they have struggled at times this season, Tom Brady is still their quarterback and with him under center they are never out of a game. He showed this last Sunday when he orchestrated a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.

A win today could establish the Seahawks even further in the NFC playoff race, while a loss isn't quite a backbreaker just yet.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Seahawks take on the Buccaneers live from Germany on Sunday morning.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 0, Buccaneers 0

The Buccaneers will receive the opening kick and start their drive at their own 16.

The Seahawks defense comes out and forces the Buccaneers into a three and out on their first drive.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

Seattle gets one first down but the Buccaneers defense forces them backwards after and into a punt.

The Buccaneers will start their drive at their own 41.

On 1st and 10 Brady finds Mike Evans for a gain of 29 yards to move the ball into Seattle territory.

Despite the 29-yard gain to Evans, the Seahawks defense buckles down and forces another Tampa Bay to attempt a 52-yard field goal that sails wide right.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 34.

The Seahawks get a first down but move backwards after and are forced to punt on fourth down.

The Buccaneers will start their drive at their own 12.

On 3rd and 1 White gets the carry and picks up the first down to keep Tampa Bay's drive alive.

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 0, Buccaneers 7

TOUCHDOWN BUCCANEERS: Brady finds Julio Jones for the 31-yard touchdown. Succop's extra point attempt is good to give Tampa Bay a 7-0 lead with 13:40 left in the second quarter. The drive went 88 yards on 13 plays, taking 6:32 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 27.

The Seattle offense can't get much going early in this one, going three and out and forced to punt once again.

The Buccaneers will start their drive at their own 14.

