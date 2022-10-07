Seahawks vs. Saints Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Seattle Seahawks head south on Sunday for an NFC matchup against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints are fresh off a heartbreaking 28-25 loss against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday in London, in a game where Saints kicker Wil Lutz was both a hero and a goat.

Lutz kicked a 61-yard field goal with 1:51 left in regulation to tie the game at 25. But that apparently left too much time for the Vikings to kick a go-ahead field goal with 24 seconds left.

But the Saints got in position for another long Lutz kick attempt, this time from 60 as time expired. But a dreaded "double-doink" turned Lutz from hero to goat, as the kick was no good.

The Seahawks, however, are coming off a big 48-45 road win over Detroit on Sunday, as quarterback Geno Smith seems to be figuring things out.

Smith offered an impressive showing against the Lions, throwing for 320 yards on 23-of-30 passing, and two touchdowns. More importantly, Smith did not turn the ball over.

"Geno played spectacular football," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "I don't know how you could play a whole lot better than that."

The Seahawks running game showed up too, with Rashaad Penny leading the way with 151 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. D.K. Metcalf put on a show as well, catching seven balls for 149 yards.

Carroll and Co. will hope to keep the momentum going on Sunday against the Saints in New Orleans.

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (1-3)

WHERE: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana (74,295)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 10 a.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Seattle Seahawks +5.5 (-110), New Orleans Saints -5.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 45.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Seattle Seahawks +205, New Orleans Saints -250

