Seattle Seahawks 2024 Mock Schedule: Which Games Belong in Primetime?
The 2024 NFL schedule is set to be revealed sometime this month for the Seattle Seahawks and all 32 teams. It’s an exciting time for fans, as they plan trips with their family and friends to select games around the country, or even world at this point. The 12s of Seattle certainly travel as well as any fan base in the NFL. Plus, they have one of the best environments in the entire league at Lumen Field.
The Seahawks know who they are playing in 2024, just not where or when yet. Rumors are that will be revealed sometime next week.
Let’s dive into those matchups and discuss which ones deserve the bright lights of primetime. The Seahawks played four games in primetime last season, including against the 49ers on Thanksgiving night. It’s highly unlikely Seattle will be given a second straight Turkey Day slot.
Which matchups in 2024 have the best chance of being in prime time? Let’s assume the Seahawks get three prime time matchups, one less than last year. They are an intriguing team, having won nine games last year, yet are introducing a brand new era with coach Mike Macdonald. This team will still be competitive. However, they are not the same national draw they once were in the Legion of Boom era… for now.
Let’s pick three matchups, one for Thursday Night Football, another for Sunday Night Football, and one for Monday Night Football.
First, the list of opponents in its entirety.
- NFC West (Cardinals, 49ers, Rams) twice each
- AFC East (@ Jets, @ Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Dolphins)
- vs. Broncos
- vs. Giants
- vs. Packers
- @ Falcons
- @ Bears
- @ Lions
Right off the bat, it’s safe to assume the Seahawks will get a primetime game within the division. This will be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. It’s not hard to squint and see all four teams in the NFC West at least hovering near .500.
The 49ers are still the class of the NFC West and perhaps the entire NFC. The Seahawks and 49ers seem to always play tight, competitive games, except for last season. The 49ers beat the Seahawks twice by a combined margin of 30 points. The NFL might turn away from that matchup in what seems to be a transition year for Seattle, according to the national media.
This year, the Cardinals might be a more attractive draw. The combination of a healthy Kyler Murray with shiny new toy Marvin Harrison Jr. at his disposal, might be enough to get them a primetime slot. The Cardinals did not have a single primetime game last year. It might be time.
Prediction: Cardinals @ Seahawks, Sunday Night Football
Another opponent that immediately draws eyes is the Bears. That’s not something anyone has said for a while about Chicago. However, no one can deny the juice the Bears injected into their team and fanbase with their stellar 2024 draft. Of course, that is headlined by Caleb Williams going No. 1 overall at quarterback. They didn’t finish there. They landed Washington star Rome Odunze at receiver ninth overall. Instantly, that becomes one of the most interesting quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL.
Overnight, the Bears are must-see TV in 2024. It’s likely they will get a handful of primetime games, likely against the Packers and Lions. A safe bet would be the Bears get a Thursday slot against one of their historic division rivals. It’s not hard to imagine the Seahawks and Bears getting a bright spot too, given the young talent on both teams. A revamped, Mike Macdonald-led defense in Seattle against the trendy, explosive Williams and his weapons in Chicago could be a lot of fun for TV.
Prediction: Seahawks @ Bears, Monday Night Football
Thursday night football has been harder to project. The NFL had 16 official “TNF” games (counting the Black Friday game as well) last year. Only five featured matchups of division rivals. Two included cross-conference matchups.
Which other opponent outside of the NFC West is appealing to the national audience? Let’s narrow it down to home games. The media knows that Seattle shows out in the national spotlight. If they are given three primetime games, putting two of those in Seattle is a good idea.
Looking at the rest of the possible home games, the Broncos don’t have that national gravitas anymore. The Russell Wilson Denver Broncos era is over. The Seahawks and Giants were on Monday night last year, and it became one of the biggest blowouts of the whole primetime slate. The Seahawks won convincingly, 24-3.
It seems like it could come down to the Packers, Vikings, or Dolphins matchups.
Given the star-power the Vikings have with Justin Jefferson as one of the best receivers in the NFL, Minnesota would be a good choice. But the surest bet might be the Dolphins, with that high-flying attack Mike McDaniel has cooking in Miami.
Devon Witherspoon versus Tyreek Hill? Bring the popcorn.
Prediction: Dolphins @ Seahawks, Thursday Night Football