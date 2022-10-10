Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Says Saints 'Got All the Calls' in Seattle Loss

In sports, it isn't common that the refs are the sole factor in a team losing a game. While it can happen and has happened in the past, generally speaking, a team loses due to their own mistakes that they can't overcome.

For the Seattle Seahawks, their loss to the New Orleans Saints was largely due to their own self-inflicted mistakes that they simply could not overcome. However, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett has a different belief as to why Seattle lost the game.

“Man, it was so hard for us to even get a flag for us in that game," Lockett said. "It was ridiculous. For the Saints, they got all the calls, so they were lucky."

“We just can’t put these games in the refs’ hands.”

The Seahawks were penalized 12 times for 85 yards compared to the Saints' six penalties for 57 yards. Yes, that is a large discrepancy of penalties in favor of the Saints, but it isn't the sole reason that the Seahawks lost.

Rather, they simply had too many mistakes that were self-inflicted. Receiver DK Metcalf had a poorly timed fumble while punter Michael Dickson attempted to run for the first down on a punt attempt and came up short.

As well, 12 penalties, despite being a large amount, isn't too uncommon for this Seahawks team. Through five weeks this season, they find themselves tied with the Denver Broncos for the league lead in penalties committed at 44.

There are plenty of reasons to look to for the cause of the Seahawks' 39-32 loss to the Saints. The refs, though, aren't one of them. Rather, the Seahawks' inability to cut down on self-inflicted wounds continues to hurt them.

