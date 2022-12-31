Seahawks vs. Jets, Geno Smith Reunion - How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets in a game with possible playoff implications for both clubs.

The Seattle Seahawks are on the cusp of a playoff berth, and a win on Sunday over the New York Jets at Lumen Field would help that cause. As the Seahawks prepare to host the Jets, one of the biggest storylines is Seattle quarterback Geno Smith facing off against the team that drafted him.

Smith was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2013 draft and started his first two seasons there before being relegated to backup. He was then cast off and spent time with the New York Giants and then-San Diego Chargers before landing in Seattle. Smith was named the starter after the trade of Russell Wilson and earned a Pro Bowl nod this year with his resurgent play.

Smith has beaten the Chargers and Giants this year, and a win over the Jets would complete the trifecta.

“I really just feel like the importance of it is we need a win so we can get to the playoffs,” Smith said. “Now, obviously, there will be some speculation and talk about that. It comes with the territory. ... I got a lot of love for the Jets.”

Smith still has a personal connection to the Jets.

“When he had a chance to play last year, he did some really great things,” said Jets left tackle Duane Brown, who previously played in Seattle. “He knew in his mind, if given an opportunity to have a full-time role as a starter, he could really make some things happen. And he’s been doing that. He’s had a phenomenal year and I’m really happy for him.”

WHAT: New York Jets (7-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington (68,740)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, 1:05 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New York Jets -1.5 (-110), Seattle Seahawks +1.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 42.5 (o -110, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Jets -125, Seahawks +105

