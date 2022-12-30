Seahawks Spoils: How Geno Smith Went From Jets' 'Milk' to Seattle's MVP

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is choosing to feel positive about the past due to how it has shaped him for the future.

Worrying about the nostalgic past shouldn't be on the mind of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith as he faces the New York Jets - the team that drafted him - for a crucial postseason-defining matchup on Sunday at Lumen Field.

But it's an impossible thing for him to ignore based on how it's all led him to this moment, as he now has an opportunity to take another step forward by boosting Seattle's playoff chances with a win over his former team in Week 17 amid a career-altering season.

Instead of piling up his frustrations toward the Jets for seemingly giving up and benching him after multiple injuries, he's using it as a means to find continued success late in his career.

"Obviously, we have our own goals and the way things transpired wasn’t in my plans or what I had thought would happen, but it happened," he said. "You kind of take the approach of, ‘You can’t cry over spilled milk,’ and also being a great teammate to the guys around me, not letting that hinder me from helping them succeed in any way that I can."

Clouds of understandable outside doubt hung over Smith as he entered his first full season as Seattle's starter in Week 1. A Seahawks team already projected to perform poorly was hardly expected to be rejuvenated by a journeyman veteran quarterback that was taking over for arguably the best player in the franchise's history.

But it was the many years in the past left sitting on the bench that allowed Smith to succeed in the now, as it gave him time to reflect while improving his knowledge about the game along with the hardships and lessons that come with it.

"Just in that time frame and when I was going through that, I really had time to reflect," Smith said. "It was the first time that I hadn’t played or started since maybe 10 years old. I’ve been playing football for a long time, started many seasons, and then boom, something happens where now you have to sit.

"What’s different was challenging, but also taught me a lot and helped me grow.”

That growth has shown its true colors this season. Despite Seattle's recent slump, Smith has had a season to remember. While being the current uncontested leader in completion percentage (70.7), Smith is also eighth in passing yards (3,886) and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (27).



There's a clear Seahawks MVP for 2022. But Smith's stellar season could be easily forgotten if he doesn't lead Seattle to victory in a must-win game against the Jets on Sunday. The pressure will be on when kickoff at Lumen Field gets underway at 1:05 p.m. PT.

