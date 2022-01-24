Several Former Seahawks One Step Away From Super Bowl LVI

WR Josh Gordon

Back in the NFL since late September, the oft-suspended Gordon has successfully stayed out of trouble while making minor contributions to the league's most explosive offense remaining. He's been inactive for both of the Chiefs' playoff games thus far and saw very minimal action during the regular season, catching five passes on 14 targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. But when it comes to Kansas City, you never know when a talent like Gordon could be given a nod.

TE Mark Vital

Coming off a national championship victory in basketball with Baylor University, Vital's attention turned to the gridiron with hopes of playing in the NFL. Boasting unique athletic traits and good size, the former hooper signed to the Seahawks' practice squad as a tight end on September 2. Five days later, however, he was released—only to find a new opportunity with the Chiefs' practice squad shortly thereafter. He's stuck ever since, offering head coach Andy Reid and company an intriguing project to develop over the course of this past season.

DE Frank Clark

Looking to reach his third Super Bowl in as many seasons with the Chiefs, Clark has had a down year by his standards. Posting the third-lowest pressure total of his career (52), the Michigan alum has recorded a meager 4.5 sacks between the regular season and playoffs, despite working with arguably the best supporting cast he's had since arriving in Kansas City. A likely post-June 1 cap casualty, he'll look to turn things around and secure his second ring before potentially having to find a new home later this year.

DT Jarran Reed

Cut by the Seahawks in March for the sake of saving nearly $9 million in salary cap space, Reed quickly landed with the Chiefs and has had a bit of an up-and-down year. Seattle's former second-round draft pick has struggled mightily against the run, more or less whittling down his value to what he brings as a pass rusher for Kansas City. He's tallied 29 interior pressures through 19 games thus far, with the latest of his 3.5 sacks coming against Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a wild divisional-round win on Sunday. While their individual numbers haven't necessarily been striking since their respective departures from the Pacific Northwest, things have worked out quite well for Reed and Clark.