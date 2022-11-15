Seahawks Activate CB Tre Brown From PUP List

Nearly a calendar year after he exited a Week 11 loss to the Cardinals with a severe knee injury last November, Tre Brown will make his triumphant return to the field for the Seahawks after their bye week.

Brown, who has been on the PUP list since prior to the start of training camp as he continued recovering from surgery to repair an injured patellar tendon, has officially been reinstated to the 53-man roster per the NFL's transaction wire. With an open roster spot after linebacker Cullen Gillaspia landed on injured reserve last weekend, Seattle did not need to make a corresponding move.

After watching Brown practice over the past two weeks without any setbacks, coach Pete Carroll hinted at this move coming when speaking with reporters earlier on Tuesday.

"We’re looking towards that happening. He’s done really well," Carroll said. "He’s healthy, he’s ready to go. You’ll see us doing something with that.”

Sure enough, the Seahawks wasted little time activating Brown to their roster and the timing couldn't be more perfect. With the team off this upcoming weekend on their bye, the second-year cornerback will be afforded an extra week to ensure he's good to go once he suits up for the first time this season for a home date against the Raiders on November 27.

Drafted in the fourth round out of Oklahoma in the 2021 NFL Draft, Brown opened his rookie season on injured reserve before making his debut in Week 6 at Pittsburgh. Making an instant impact, he came through with a clutch third down tackle to force the Steelers to punt on the opening possession of overtime, only for the offense to fail to capitalize on the ensuing drive in an eventual defeat.

From there, Brown quickly found his way into the Seahawks starting lineup, supplanting Sidney Jones at left cornerback. In five games and three starts before succumbing to injury, opposing quarterbacks completed only 47 percent of targets against him and he didn't yield a single touchdown in coverage.

Now all the way back from a significant knee injury, however, it remains to be seen where Brown will fit into Seattle's new look secondary upon his return. Taking advantage of his absence, the team has received outstanding contributions from rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant, who lead the team with five interceptions and four forced fumbles respectively. Opposite of Woolen, Mike Jackson has been a revelation in a breakout year after beating out Jones for the starting gig in camp.

Unlike earlier in his tenure, Carroll has been willing to mix-and-match defensive backs, rotating Jones and Artie Burns into the lineup for Jackson on a few occasions earlier this year. To get Brown back up to speed, he may provide the instinctive, aggressive cornerback a similar opportunity throwing him back into the competition, but taking the full-time starting job back won't be as easy as many may have expected a few months ago.

Nonetheless, the Seahawks will undoubtedly be excited to bring Brown back into the fold and if he's able to return to form quickly, he could have a chance to make a talented young secondary even better for the final stretch run.

