NFL draft expert on how negative Sam Darnold narratives echo bad Geno Smith takes

"This is a Geno Jr. situation, it's history repeating itself."



Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) shares his thoughts on #Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to @BrockHuard & @TheMikeSalk.



FULL VIDEO 📺: https://t.co/xgJUkkU7Oa https://t.co/im4zkpZvvg pic.twitter.com/bkCkObk8tJ