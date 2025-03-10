Sam Darnold 2024 highlights should win over even the most skeptical Seahawks fans
It seems some Seattle Seahawks fans didn't get to see Sam Darnold throw much last season. If they needed proof that their new starting quarterback is a totally different competitor than the Sam Darnold they previously knew, they could just watch the Minnesota Vikings' comeback win in Seattle from Week 16.
In that game Darnold faced off against a defense that was performing at an elite level, and he still put up nearly 250 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter. This was nothing new from Darnold, though. The former third overall draft pick balled out the entire season for Minnesota, earning himself a handsome new deal in the process.
Darnold has agreed to terms on a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks that gives Seattle another great value contract at QB and sets them up for long-term success better than a significantly bigger contract for Geno Smith would have. Don't believe us? Just watch this seven-and-a-half-minute clip of Darnold's best plays from the 2024 season.
Sam Darnold 2024 highlights
It's fair to be skeptical of Darnold's complete body of work, given that 2024 is just a small sample size compared to the rest of his career. However, if you can't see the dramatic change here, then we can't help you. This jarring improvement from Darnold is even more stark than the jump Geno Smith made between the 2021 and 2022 seasons for Seattle. It may not quite be a Josh Allen type of leap, but it's not far off, and Darnold may not be done growing into his game.
If the Seahawks can keep Darnold going on the same trajectory and manage to build an offensive line around him they're going to be a contender sooner rather than later.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks roster needs with no Geno Smith, DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks updated 2025 NFL draft picks after DK Metcalf trade
Seahawks expected to sign Sam Darnold, but another team is lurking
3 tough questions Seahawks will face if they sign Sam Darnold at QB