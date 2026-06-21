2025 Seahawks Most Valuable Player Rankings: #10

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be listing out my rankings for most valuable Seattle Seahawk player for the 2025 season, starting at #12 and counting down to #1.

Doctor Jekyll and...Doctor Jekyll?

The trend had been firmly established for many years, so it was something of a reasonable expectation to hold. Jason Myers, for all of his talent and ability, was only someone who you could count on in even years. And, as 2025 was an odd year, it could only be assumed that Myers would have a lackluster season kicking for the Seahawks.

Whether the trend had already been broken in 2024, when Myers missed four out of thirty field goal attempts and three extra points, is up for debate. But what is not up for debate is the fact that Myers bucked the trend hard in 2025. In fact, Myers had one of the most extraordinary seasons in the history of Seattle Seahawk placekickers.

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Pump Up The Volume

It wasn’t accuracy that made Jason’s 2025 season so special. In fact, his 85.4% percentage of field goals made is pretty middling. And outside of a sixty-one yard attempt in Los Angeles, all of his misses were well within his range, and the range of any decent NFL kicker. That’s not where the magic happened for Myers. Rather, it was the sheer number of kicks he had.

The Seahawks shied away from going for it on fourth down in 2025, which gave Myers ample opportunity to show off his leg. He attempted 48 field goals in the regular season, so even though he only made 41, he was still among the league leaders for field goal kicking. And when combined with his perfect 48-of-48 on extra points, Myers led the league in scoring.

His 41 makes are actually tied for the third most made by a kicker in a single season in NFL history. It’s easy to overlook a few misses when you’re attempting that kind of volume. And combine it with the eight makes in as many tries in the postseason, including a record-setting five in the super bowl, you have an extraordinary season worthy of praise.

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

All The Rest

The field goals are the main thing, of course. But Myers was also flawless on extra points, including going eleven-for-eleven in the postseason. And he also reduced his touchback rate to 17.5%, which is quite excellent in light of touchbacks now being a negative outcome for kickoff teams. He did just about everything you could ask of an NFL kicker.

And then you have some of the individual performances. Super Bowl LX stands out, obviously, but the week fifteen game against the Indianapolis Colts will also be remembered by history. Myers went six-for-six, scoring every point that the team managed to generate on that day, including knocking in the game winner from 56 yards out. Hard to get better than that.

The Bottom Line

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts. | Steven-Imagn Images

Myers did it all in 2025. He shattered his own franchise record for field goals in a season, was perfect on his extra points, made some clutch kicks to win games, and drastically improved his rate of successful kickoffs. So as much as kickers don’t affect the game in the way that other positions do, Myers was certainly a cut above, and deserves full credit.

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