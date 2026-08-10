Updated Seattle Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projections 2.0

The annual Hall of Fame Game was played last week, which means we are officially in the NFL preseason. The Seattle Seahawks will first take the field this Saturday as they play host to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas isn't expected to use any of their starters in this one and while the Seahawks have not made an official announcement, it wouldn't be surprising to see most of their key players sit out. That's often the case during the preseason, which is typically used for developing younger talent. It's also a great tool for coaches who want to see how players at the end of the depth chart perform in game situations,

What they see will help shape the 53-man roster and although several weeks remain before the regular season, here's a prediction of how Seattle's roster will look for their Week 1 showdown with the New England Patriots.

Quarterback (3)

Sam Darnold

Drew Lock

Jalen Milroe

There's no change here as Drew Lock remains the trusted No. 2 behind Sam Darnold. Still, keep an eye on Jalen Milroe, who can be electric.

Running Back (3)

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury after the first training camp practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadarian Price

George Holani

Emanuel Wilson

Zach Charbonnet (PUP)

Things will get interesting when Zach Charbonnet returns from his torn ACL. Rookie Jadarian Price could have established himself as the No. 1 back and if George Holani and Emanuel Wilson live up to their potential, it will be tough to cut one.

Fullback (1)

Brady Russell

Robbie Ouzts (PUP)

An undisclosed injury could send Robbie Ouzts to the PUP, leaving Seattle with just one fullback. Most teams typically don't keep two, but Seattle loves the special teams value these guys possess.

Wide Receiver (6)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Rashid Shaheed

Cooper Kupp

Tory Horton

Jake Bobo

Emmanuel Henderson

The receiver position could get interesting with late-round pick Emmanuel Henderson emerging as a candidate for the 53-man roster. He will have a hard time seeing the field, however, thanks to the presence of 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as well as veterans Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp. Seattle also hopes to see a leap from Tory Horton who had his rookie season cut short by injury.

Tight End (3)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Barner

Elijah Arroyo

Eric Saubert

AJ Barner was a breakout star in 2025, but Elijah Arroyo could challenge him this season. The second-round pick from last year has been a standout during camp. Eric Saubert hangs around as the TE3 but Barner and Arroyo will be the story.

Offensive Line (10)

Charles Cross

Grey Zabel

Jalen Sundell

Anthony Bradford

Abraham Lucas

Josh Jones

Mason Richman

Beau Stephens

Logan Brown

Olu Oluwatimi

Notable cuts: Christian Haynes

Seattle goes into the season with the same offensive line from a year ago, which is somewhat surprising. Beau Stephens could eventually supplant Anthony Bradford, but the starting guard has looked far better in camp this year. Christian Haynes is a notable cut, but he could be a trade target for a team looking for depth at guard.

Defensive Line (5)

Leonard Williams

Byron Murphy II

Jarran Reed

Rylie Mills

Brandon Pili

Seattle wins with their big guys upfront, and they have their top defensive linemen back in 2026. This is where everything starts on defense for the Seahawks, and they should be just as good this year as they were last.

EDGE (5)

Seattle Seahawks EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMarcus Lawrence

Derick Hall

Uchenna Nwosu

Dante Fowler Jr.

Jared Ivey

Notable cuts: Aidan Hubbard

Uchenna Nwosu could be a trade target, and if so, undrafted free agent Aidan Hubbard would end up making the cut. As of now, however, Nwosu and Dante Fowler Jr. are the primary reserves behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall. Jared Ivey makes it as well, and it helps his cause that he spent some time working with the defensive line this offseason.

Linebacker (4)

Ernest Jones IV

Drake Thomas

Chazz Surratt

Tyrice Knight

Notable cuts: Patrick O'Connell

Patrick O'Connell has played well in camp, and it's very tempting to give him the final spot. Still, he's edged out at the inside linebacker position, where Ernest Jones and Drake Thomas remain the starters while Chazz Surratt and Tyrice Knight offer depth.

Cornerback (5)

Devon Witherspoon

Josh Jobe

Julian Neal

Nehemiah Pritchett

Noah Igbinoghene

Notable cuts: Andre Fuller

Either Nehemiah Pritchett or Noah Igbinoghene could be on the chopping block, but both make it in this projection. The Seahawks are solid overall at cornerback but could use a breakout star, with all eyes being on rookie Julian Neal in that regard.

Safety (5)

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Love

Ty Okada

Nick Emmanwori

D’Anthony Bell

Bud Clark

Notable cuts: Rodney Thomas II

Nick Emmanwori and D'Anthony Bell will spend more time in the slot than at safety. For that reason, the Seahawks could decide to keep Rodney Thomas and go thin at cornerback. In this prediction, however, they cut Thomas and target him for the practice squad.

Specialists (3)

Jason Myers, K

Michael Dickson, P

Chris Stoll, LS

The specialists don't change because they were all excellent in 2025. Seattle understands the importance of special teams, and they have some strong specialists.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter