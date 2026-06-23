2025 Seahawks Most Valuable Player Rankings: #9

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be listing out my rankings for most valuable Seattle Seahawk player for the 2025 season, starting at #12 and counting down to #1.

A Calculated Gamble

In the first three years of his NFL career, Abraham Lucas had played in thirty games and missed twenty-two. He had missed at least one game in each season, and had made only thirteen out of thirty-four possible starts over his previous two seasons. His play when on the field had been mostly good, but the injuries seemingly undercut most of his value.

And yet, the Seahawks decided to extend him early. Three years, $46 million, despite having him under contract for 2025 and having the option to simply let his contract year play out before making a decision. The team decided to take a leap of faith that his early career injuries were behind him and not chronic, getting a discounted rate on the extension in return.

Seattle Seahawks tackle Abraham Lucas (72) against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Paying Dividends

Lucas responded to the extension by playing every snap for the 2025 season, as well as playing the best football of his career when he was on it. The availability alone would have made him a highly valuable piece of the team that went on to win the super bowl, but the effectiveness of his play at right tackle puts him near the top in my estimation.

According to PFF, Lucas allowed just four sacks and thirty-two total pressures in the regular season, and then just two quarterback hurries in three postseason games, including none in the super bowl. It was the highest pass block efficiency of his career. He also anchored a running game that was heavily leaned on and became dominant at the end of the season.

Now, he forms a long-term, rock-solid tackle tandem with Charles Cross, the first time in a very long time the team has had true stability at the spots. His extension kicks in this year, and thanks to the early gamble made by the team, he’ll be making far less than he would have gotten had he been extended in the last few months, if he’d be here at all.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

After two straight seasons of seemingly proving the doubters concerning his injuries correct, Lucas grinded out a full season. While none of us can predict the future with certainty, it seems like Abe has put those concerns behind him. And even if not, he was ultimately there for us when we needed him the most and helped secure the franchise’s second super bowl.

His play also lived up to the hype from his college career at Washington State, as he finally settled in and showed himself to be the franchise right tackle the team hoped he would be when they drafted him back in 2022. Things didn’t move quite as fast as we might have hoped, but they have ultimately ended up in the right place, and hopefully stay there long term.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) interacts with fans. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

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