3 Defensive Players the Seahawks Could Trade for From the Indianapolis Colts

Earlier today, I wrote an article discussing some offensive players the Seattle Seahawks could trade for from the Indianapolis Colts. While we’re here, we should explore the defense as well. I imagine the Colts will be eager to blow things up on both sides of the ball, as the new braintrust will have little attachment to the roster that Chris Ballard put together.

I questioned the wisdom of trading for an offensive player in the prior article, so let me offer up the opposite perspective on defense. That is to say, the Seattle Seahawks are currently so good on defense, you could make the argument that adding a player isn’t going to move the needle. But, ultimately, it’s just an argument, so let’s take a look at some viable options.

Grover Stewart

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates after an intercaption against the Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Seahawks are telling us something with the usage of Rylie Mills so far this season. And it’s the same thing that the tape tells you when you look at him on the field. He can’t hold up against the run. So opportunities for him to provide good snaps are extremely limited. And it’s possible that their current three-man rotation isn’t enough in the long run.

Grover Stewart has had a decade-long career of good, productive play, taking up space in the middle as a one-tech and three-tech. He’s getting old, but should still be able to provide 15-20 good reps a week. He’s in the final year of his contract, with around $7 million left in base for the season, so it should be fairly cheap and easy to make it work.

DeForest Buckner

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) tries to evade Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Same idea as Stewart, but Buckner is a much better playmaker and has a slightly more complex contract situation. With about half of his 2026 salary in bonus, the Colts would probably be looking for a little bit more to make it worth their while. However, he’s in his contract year as well, so it’s ultimately still a no-brainer for the Colts to trade him for something.

The complication would be if Buckner wants to get extended as soon as a trade goes through. The Seahawks can not afford to give big money to another interior lineman after paying Leonard Williams, with Byron Murphy coming due soon. So he has to agree to play things out and hit the market in March. Does he want a shot at a super bowl? You’d have to ask him.

Laiatu Latu

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to fire off a pass as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) closes in. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This would be the Colts trying to recoup the Sauce Gardner disaster. After giving up two first round picks and a semi-intriguing player for a cornerback that has done nothing to help them win, Indianapolis desperately needs some significant picks back. Latu, a former first round pick in his third season, might be able to get a first round back. Emphasis on might.

Latu has been a little underwhelming so far this season, just a single sack under his belt, but he had 8.5 in 2025 and has more than two years left on his deal if you count the fifth-year option. Mike will have to decide if his game fits his defense, which is no guarantee, but if you pull the trigger here you have a long-term edge rusher to pair with Derick Hall.

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