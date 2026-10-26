3 Observations from Seahawks Win Over Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks are impressing the NFL after becoming the first team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

They dominated Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III and the Chiefs, beating them handily by a score of 20-3. Here's a look at three observations from the game.

The Seahawks Defense Remains King

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes under pressure from Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks' defense came into the game as the top-ranked unit in the league, but they were definitely going to be tested against the number one offense in the league. The Chiefs came into the game averaging 414 yards per contest, but they managed to gain just 213 yards throughout the game. Meanwhile, the Seahawks had 410 yards of offense and clearly were the winner in this one.

It's further proof that the Seahawks' defense is the best in the league. If they can shut down the Chiefs, they could give every team in the league the same treatment. That should be a warning to the rest of the NFL that the Seahawks are not going away quite yet.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Might Be the MVP

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued his ascent as the league's top receiver. He led by over 130 yards for the receiving title going into the game and likely just extended that lead. He added another 150 yards to his total, along with a touchdown.

With 867 yards on the season in just seven games, he's on a remarkable pace and very well could be in the mix to not just be the Offensive Player of the Year but also the league MVP.

Sam Darnold Still Has a Turnover Problem

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one true blemish on the Seahawks for this game came late in the second quarter, when the team was driving and nearly had a touchdown in their grasp. An interception thrown by Sam Darnold to Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams could have gone a lot worse.

Williams tried returning the ball all the way from one end zone to another and got a decent return off it, making it all the way to the Seattle 44-yard line. Had he gotten a few yards closer, the Chiefs could have kicked the field goal and made it a one-score game going into halftime. He also could have taken it to the house and really flipped the entire game.

Darnold was lucky that the damage was not worse on that pick, and it is something that could haunt them down the line in future games if he's not careful enough.

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