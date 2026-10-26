5 Winners, 1 Loser in Seahawks Big Win vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks are making a statement with their 20-3 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7's edition of Sunday Night Football.

After back-to-back losses, the Seahawks needed to bounce back strong, and they did just that against the Chiefs. Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba looked dominant once again against the Chiefs. The NFL's leading receiver added to his total with 150 yards on nine catches and a touchdown.

JSN continues to establish himself as the best wideout in the game, and doing so against a really good defense like the Chiefs' only solidifies that.

Winner: The Entire Defensive Line

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The front seven stifled the Chiefs' offense all day long. Kenneth Walker III came into the game averaging 133 rushing yards per contest, but he managed to only gain 36 yards on the ground on 14 carries, good for 2.6 yards per carry.

By taking out Kansas City's top weapon, the Seahawks were able to take control of the game from there.

Winner: Emanuel Wilson

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson carries the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Walker struggled for the Chiefs, his replacement, Emanuel Wilson, had one of his best showings of the season. Wilson gained 82 yards on 20 carries and had a touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Wilson might concede some carries in the coming weeks to Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price as they return from their injuries, but he looks like someone who deserves a role within the offense.

Winner: Ty Okada

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks defensive back Ty Okada had the Seahawks' lone turnover of the evening. His interception in the second quarter, as the Chiefs were entering Seahawks territory, took away a bunch of momentum, and Seattle was able to capitalize with a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Okada's big play put the Seahawks on a path to victory, and he should be commended for it.

Loser: Rashid Shaheed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed walks off the field after an injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a night when a lot of things went the Seahawks' way, Rashid Shaheed is the lone loser in the matchup. Shaheed suffered a knee injury that knocked him out for the rest of the game.

It remains to be seen how long Shaheed will be out, but his absence is definitely a loss for the Seahawks' offense.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter