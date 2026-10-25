Seahawks-Chiefs Week 7 Showdown Features Two Must-Watch Player Battles

The Seattle Seahawks have a tough test on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 as they host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. There will be no shortage of intriguing matchups to watch between the defending champions and the AFC juggernaut.

One key will be seeing how the defensive-minded Mike Macdonald handles the offensive genius Andy Reid. There will also be the matchup between the Seahawks front seven and their former star running back, Kenneth Walker III.

As interesting as those battles will be, PFF's Bradley Locker has two individual matchups on his mind for this showdown. Locker named the best player matchups in Week 7, and two of those will take place on Sunday Night Football.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Mansoor Delane

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no player on either side of the ball that means more to the Seahawks' success than Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Even when their defense is absolutely shutting opponents down, the only way they win is if JSN shows up and gives them a solid performance. The good news for Seattle is that he does that with unreal consistency.

The defending NFL Offensive Player of the Year is again playing out of his mind and Locker says his matchup with stellar rookie Mansoor Delane will be one of the top matchups to watch this year. Normally, a veteran such as JSN would have his way with a rookie, but Delane has not been an ordinary first-year player.

"Smith-Njigba looks like a player seriously vying for his second straight Offensive Player of the Year award. His 92.3 PFF receiving grade ties for the positional lead, while his 3.55 yards per route run are second among receivers. Moreover, Smith-Njigba ranks in the top 10 in yards per route run against both man and zone looks, indicating that there’s no surefire way to slow him down," Locker wrote.

"Delane has been everything the Chiefs could’ve hoped to start his pro campaign. The sixth overall pick has compiled an 81.4 PFF coverage grade, the fifth-highest among cornerbacks with at least 120 coverage snaps. Delane has permitted only a 63.8 passer rating when targeted as well."

Through six games, JSN has 49 receptions for 717 yards and seven touchdowns. Cooper Kupp is second in receptions (16) and yardage (179) and no other receiver has more than one touchdown. Smith-Njigba is the offense right now and if Delane can slow him down, that would be a huge help for the road team.

Leonard Williams vs. Trey Smith

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leonard Williams might be 32 years old, but you could never tell by how he's playing this season. The big man has been wildly disruptive and as Locker says, he's had a ton of success over the right guard. That means Trey Smith will need to be at his best to slow Williams down.

"Williams has taken 103 snaps over the Right A-B gaps and 100 over the Left, which means he should get reps against both Smith and left guard Kingsley Suamataia. He’s been more effective rushing the passer against right guards, generating a 71.2 PFF pass-rush grade in those situations — making his battle with Smith all the more fascinating," Locker wrote.

This one will be a lot of fun to watch, but the same could be said of Byron Murphy II against either Smith or Kingsley Suamataia. The Chiefs have a strong interior line, especially with Creed Humphrey in the mix at center. This will be strength vs. strength, which leaves fans as the biggest winners.

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