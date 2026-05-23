Chris Stoll Is Ready To Be The Unsung Hero Of The Seattle Seahawks Again

The Seattle Seahawks were relatively quiet during free agency this offseason. They made a couple re-signings, got some low level players to try to replace their more notable losses, and generally tried to play the compensatory pick game for 2027. One of their ‘quiet’ moves was making sure their long snapper of the previous three seasons stuck around.

Chris Stoll signed a two-year, $2,905,000 contract back in March, notable for not even being one of the sixteen biggest long-snapper contracts by average annual value. That’s right, despite being part of the NFL’s best special teams unit and a Super Bowl Champion, Stoll technically got below-average money to stick around. Seems like a bargain to me.

What He’s Brought

Seattle Seahawks long snapper Chris Stoll (41) claps after a punt pinning the San Francisco 49ers inside the five-yard line. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

I certainly can’t remember a time in the 2025 season where the Seahawks lost a field goal or had a botched punt due to a bad snap, so as near as I can tell, Stoll is doing his job about as well as can be anticipated. He’s played all 51 regular season games and 3 postseason games that Seattle has partaken in over the last three seasons, so he’s dependable as well.

Jason Myers has been largely good over the last few years as well, and we all know how great Michael Dickson is, and you don’t want to disrupt the synergy between them and the snapper unless you have to. Something clearly works between this crew, and introducing a new long snapper is a variable that this team simply doesn’t need.

Stoll’s excellence extends to before his time in Seattle as well. Handling snaps for the Penn State Nittany Lions in college, Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award for best long snapper in the country. This is clearly someone you want to have around, and the alternative is having to find someone else that will be only fractionally cheaper, at best.

What He Brings

Seattle Seahawks long snapper Chris Stoll (41) against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quite simply, Stoll is all about stability. He can do this, and he can do this well. It’s one specific thing that many football fans probably don’t think about very often, but it’s a thing that every team must have if they’re going to win games. The Seahawks won the Super Bowl in part because they care about special teams more than other teams. No need to change that.

Stoll turns 28 in August. There are multiple long snappers in the NFL who are still playing at age 40. Stoll could be a part of this squad for another decade, pretty easily. It’s a position where sticking around at an advanced age is viable. There’s a world where Stoll is snapping to Dickson for punts, both in Seattle uniforms, in 2036. That’s valuable. So don’t forget about him.

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