One Tough 2026 Seahawks Game Not Talked About Enough

This 2026 NFL Season is going to be a challenge for all 32 teams after the recent release of the schedules. Every team will have some difficult matchups along the way. The Seattle Seahawks have some difficult matchups of their own this upcoming season. Many experts will have one of their two games against the Los Angeles Rams or at the Philadelphia Eagles, their toughest matchup this season. The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Seahawks and the Denver Broncos in Week 6 might be a game that many aren’t talking enough about. This game has the potential to be a brutal matchup that could be a Super Bowl preview.

Short Week for Seahawks and Broncos

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and linebacker Derick Hall (58) reacts after the sack of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

One of the big reasons this Week 6 game will be difficult is that it will be a short week for both the Seahawks and the Broncos. Seattle will be coming off a Week 5 home game against the San Francisco 49ers. Denver, meanwhile, will be coming off a road game at the Los Angeles Chargers. These games will be big-time matchups for Seattle and Denver because they are playing key divisional games and then turn around and have to play four days later on a Thursday night. The Seahawks have a disadvantage because they are on the road to Denver, but they've been dominant on the road last season.

Defensive Struggle

This game has the potential to be one of the lowest-scoring games of the season. The Seahawks finished last regular season with the top-ranked scoring defense by allowing 17.2 points per game. Their Dark Side Defense was the biggest reason why they dominated the New England Patriots 29-12 in Super Bowl LX. Denver finished the season ranked third in the league in points allowed per game (18.3), mostly due to their pass rush. The Broncos accounted for a league-high 68 sacks, 11 more than the following team. This might be a game where field goals will take the win.

Super Bowl LXI Preview?

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Both the Seahawks and the Broncos entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the AFC, respectively. A Super Bowl LX matchup between the Seahawks and the Broncos was so close to happening, but Denver quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken foot in the Divisional Round. Head coach Sean Payton also made decisions that cost the team the chance to win the AFC Championships versus the New England Patriots.

Both Seattle and Denver improved their rosters on both sides of the field despite losing some key free agents. The Seahawks replaced key players with dynamic and talented rookies, especially with running back Jadarian Price as the starter. The Broncos made a big trade push for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to be a true contender. There is a great chance that if the Seahawks and the Broncos are healthy going into and throughout the playoffs, Super Bowl LXI will feature a matchup between both teams.

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