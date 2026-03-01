New Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft Adds Potential DeMarcus Lawrence Replacement

The NFL Scouting Combine is wrapping up, and it's difficult to see exactly where the Seattle Seahawks should lean with their first-round pick in the upcoming draft. Seattle is coming off a Super Bowl win, and there are very few holes on the roster.

They'll potentially need to replace a few key players set for free agency, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Seattle also has Josh Jobe, Coby Bryant, and Riq Woolen set for free agency, which means they could use some help in the secondary.

A new need could open as well, with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence reportedly contemplating retirement. Lawrence, who will turn 34 years old in April, has had a long career and might be ready to hang up his cleats after finally winning a title. Even if he returns, however, the Seahawks know his time is limited.

That makes defensive end a spot to watch, and that's the direction Seattle heads in the latest mock draft from Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports. The duo takes turns making selections, and McDonald has Seattle bringing in Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell.

Round 1, Pick 32: Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the final pick in the first round, McDonald selects the 6-foot-2, 253-pound Howell, who would give Seattle a talented pass-rusher who can bolster an already impressive defensive line.

"The Seahawks have hit the 'no-clue-let’s-mock-them-a-pass-rusher' level in their roster building. They don’t have too many holes that can immediately be plugged here, so let’s just give them another front seven player to add to that defense," McDonald wrote.

Howell began his collegiate career at Bowling Green before transferring to Texas A&M, where he spent the past two seasons. During his final collegiate campaign with the Aggies, Howell had 11.5 sacks and six pass deflections.

During the Scouting Combine, Howell improved his stock, especially when he recorded a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash, which included a 1.58 10-yard split. Howell is praised for his work as a pass-rusher and generates a high number of pressures along with his sacks.

As a run defender, he will need to develop more, but joins a team that has the weapons around him to help make up for any deficiencies.

