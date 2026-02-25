Seahawks, John Schneider Have Clear Goal After Super Bowl Win

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider had the impossible task of rebuilding and restructuring a Super Bowl-winning team in the post-Pete Carroll era. Now Schneider has a new goal, which is to run it back.

Schneider spoke publicly for the first time since the wild antics of the Super Bowl parade in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He talked about many aspects of his team, the plan for building the roster, and the new additions to the team already. Schneider was up-front about the players who are free agents, including players who were key in helping the team defeat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

Is running it back possible?

Schneider says he wants all the pending free agents to return to the Seahawks once the league year starts. He mentioned the phrase “run it back,” not just the team’s efforts to contend for a second consecutive Super Bowl, but also the way he builds the roster. Schneider wants all key players, including running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, cornerback Riq Woolen, and safety Coby Bryant, to return.

The ideal isn’t possible for the Seahawks. The team has the sixth-most salary cap space in the league at $63.2 million, according to Spotrac. This gives the team the space needed to conservatively sign these five players, plus other players like edge rusher Boye Mafe, cornerback Josh Jobe, and offensive tackle Josh Jones.

The biggest problem is that the Seahawks also want to extend their young stars in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. JSN wants top-tier money, which he deserves, but will be cap-heavy. The other problem is that maybe some of these players think they can have a bigger impact somewhere else, like Mafe, or they want a new environment, and or the money, like Woolen and Bryant.

Who is likely back for the Seahawks?

Being realistic, the Seahawks do have some players they can likely bring back this offseason. If the Seahawks don’t bring back the Super Bowl MVP running back, it would be a bad look for the team. Walker stated he wants to come back, and the team wouldn’t have an ideal starter to start the season with Zach Charbonnet recovering from his torn ACL injury.

Another player who wants to return is Shaheed. The team invested in the NFL Trade Deadline, and it was a stellar payout. Plus, Shaheed is the most dynamic and explosive player on the team. Defensively, Jobe can return as the starting cornerback opposite of Witherspoon.

Woolen’s up-and-down journey in Seattle has likely run its course, and he might want a new environment. The Seahawks tried to work extensively with Bryant before this past season, but that fell apart, and they will likely want a luxurious contract somewhere else. Mafe will likely want a bigger role, which is not likely with Seattle. Finally, Jones is a solid backup and stood his ground in the final three regualr season games of the season while Charles Cross was out. It's that reason that he may shoot his shot and contend for a starting spot somewhere else.

