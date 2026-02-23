Three Round Seahawks Mock Draft: Pre-NFL Scouting Combine Edition

The deeper into the offseason, the more questions build around the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are likely the team to beat to repeat as Super Bowl champions. There are, however, some major areas for the front office, led by general manager John Schneider, to address. They can figure out some of the concerns with the NFL Scouting Combine.

In the combine, there will be a lot of great players for the Seahawks, along with 31 other teams in the league, to evaluate on-the-field drills, workouts, and interviews. Some players already stick out in this 2026 NFL Draft class, and the Scouting Combine will help players’ draft stock rise and fall. This latest three-round mock draft is based on the Seahawks’ position needs, the likelihood of events from free agency, and the type of players they will likely have under their radar.

32. Colton Hood (Tennessee) - Cornerback - First Round

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most critical positions needed for the Seahawks in this offseason is cornerback. Seattle is likely going to let Riq Woolen walk and become a free agent, but there is a good chance they will re-sign Josh Jobe. Regardless, the Seahawks need a reliable set of man-coverage cornerbacks. Hood is a cornerback who played well when he was called suddenly to be the No. 1 cornerback.

He can play in man and zone coverage schemes, has great ball skills, is great at press-man coverage at the line of scrimmage, and he moves swiftly to adjust to his assigned pass-catcher. One of his biggest downsides is that he can grab his receiver at the line of scrimmage and can beat him if he doesn’t take the steps required or draws penalties. He isn’t a great tackler, but he can learn under one of the best defensive staffs in the league.

64. Jadarian Price (Notre Dame) - Running Back - Second Round

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) collides with Navy Midshipmen cornerback Phillip Hamilton (18) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

There are too many uncertainties with the Seahawks’ running back room, with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III set to be a free agent and backup Zach Charbonnet just now having surgery to repair his torn ACL. There is a good chance that the Seahawks re-sign Walker to a solid deal, but Charbonnet might not be ready for a while or the same bruising, athletic back before the injury.

At this point in the offseason, Schneider and his staff could look at the solid running back class. The Seahawks could be in line for a back who is used to sharing the reps in the backfield with Jadarian Price. He is an explosive runner with great burst and speed, has the elite vision needed for zone offenses like the Seahawks and is a versatile threat in the passing and return game. Some of the things Price needs to address are his lack of ideal protection in the passing game, ball protection, and his small frame at 5-11; 202 pounds.

While these are concerns, the upside is much more significant for an immediate impact player like Price.

96. Sam Hecht (Kansas State) - Center/Guard - Third Round

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks need to improve their interior offensive line in some factor, whether it is at the center or right guard. Hecht is a superathletic offensive lineman who possesses great hips, flexibility, and support to be a highly efficient zone blocker. He can also move fast to get to the outside for outside runs. Finally, he is a reliable and steady pass-protector that won’t be pushed back so easily.

He does have some recovery issues and doesn’t have a lot of power to his hits. His hand strength is also below average, which doesn’t help his lack of power. It may take some time for offensive line coach John Benton to develop a player like Hecht, but he would be perfect for the Seahawks’ zone-block schemes and dynamic offense.

