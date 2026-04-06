Seahawks Add ‘Third-Down Terror’ in Latest 3-Round NFL Mock Draft

There aren’t many holes on the Seattle Seahawks roster, even after losing multiple defenders during free agency. General manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald have prioritized developing their roster and filling holes from within.

That’s why they were limited in free agency themselves, with running back Emanuel Wilson serving as their biggest outside signing. That doesn’t mean there aren’t areas they can improve, but right now, the NFL draft is where they will look for improvement.

Seattle finds depth in a recent 3-round mock draft from The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner, who wraps up Round 1 by predicting the Seahawks take Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell.

Round 1, Pick 32: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and Miami. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to Baumgardner, the Seahawks could consider taking Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price at this point, which would lead to some criticism even though he’s a talented player. That said, he goes with Cashius Howell, who doesn’t have elite size, but makes up for it with his athleticism and relentless motor.

“This might be too early for RB2, but if Seattle falls in love with a playmaker such as Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price and wants to pull the trigger, it would not be a shock,” Baumgardner wrote.

“In this mock, though, they add Howell. Despite some size concerns, he is all gas off the edge and could be a terror on third down.”

Howell played well for three seasons with Bowling Green but became a first-round prospect after his performance during the final two years at Texas A&M.

In 2025, he recorded 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and had six pass deflections.

Round 2, Pick 64: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, leaving a hole at running back for Seattle. They fill that in Round 2 of this mock draft, where they select Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson.

Not known as a home run hitter, Johnson wins with excellent vision and patience. He’s also highly consistent, which is what appeals most to the Seahawks.

Round 3, Pick 96: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Texas Longhorns CB Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception during the game against Oklahoma. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With their third round pick, Seattle adds Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad. While he doesn’t get the attention some of the top names do, Muhammad is a talented cover corner who can play press or zone. With Riq Woolen leaving in free agency, Muhammad could be asked to fill an important role early.

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