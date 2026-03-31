Why Emanuel Wilson Will Break Out With Seahawks

Many people have criticized the Seattle Seahawks for not going all in on the running back free agency class this offseason.

The lone outside addition to the running back room is Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson. The noise from the outside suggests that the Seahawks don't have a starter, but if the team has not done much outside of signing Wilson, it should point to how confident the team is in his abilities.

"I'll tell you this, I think people are kind of sleeping on the guys we have a little bit," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said via Seahawks.com writer Ari Horton.

"I'm excited about how that room goes from here, and then, obviously, just like the rest of the team, any opportunity to take our team to the next level, we're going to look at it. So that's how John [Schneider] rolls."

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Emanuel Wilson Has Breakout Potential

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson runs with the ball against Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Wilson spent his first three seasons playing for the Green Bay Packers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State. He appeared in seven games in his rookie season, but that number jumped up to 17 for 2024 and 2025.

His good health throughout the last two seasons is a positive sign of what's to come. He also has 998 rushing yards combined in the last two years, to go with seven touchdowns and 228 carries. On top of that, he has 26 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown over the last two years.

His numbers suggest that he could be a role player within the Seahawks running back room; however, Wilson had those numbers playing behind Josh Jacobs, who is one of the best running backs in the league. When Jacobs was injured for two games last season, Wilson drew the start in those games.

He showed what he can do, especially against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12. During that game, he had a career-high 28 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

He also started the team's Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, where he had 18 carries for 44 yards, but it was a matchup where the Packers had nothing to gain.

Perhaps Wilson can do more if he was given more of an opportunity in the offense, with Zach Charbonnet expected to miss most of the season as he still is recovering from a torn ACL. The Seahawks have a chance to really reap the benefits of Wilson, and he could be the lead back for the team this season.

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