Ernest Jones IV Looks To Build On His All-Pro 2025 Season

The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves on both ends of the stick when it comes to trades over recent seasons. They struck out big on the Jamal Adams swap, and have made a couple trades that ultimately amounted to nothing like Roy Robertson-Harris. For the most part, however, the Seahawks are cashing in big-time on their trades.

The big one, of course, was sending Russell Wilson to Denver. Scooping up Leonard Williams from a rebuilding New York Giants team has paid dividends. Last year’s Rashid Shaheed pickup produced many memorable moments in a super bowl run. The Geno Smith trade last season worked, although it remains to be seen if the Seahawks will get anything from their side of it.

The Captain Of The Defense

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

And don’t forget about the Ernest Jones IV trade in 2024. At the time, some people wondered why the team had given up significantly more for him (a 2025 4th round pick and Jerome Baker) than the Titans had given the Rams (a 2026 5th round pick, with a 2026 6th included for the Titans). But the team needed a linebacker, and Jones immediately delivered.

The Seattle defense was off to a poor start that season, and a big reason why was the play of their linebackers. Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker were both good players, but also didn’t fit into the Mike Macdonald defense. Once Jones got involved, things immediately tightened up. They weren’t quite elite yet, but Jones helped get them to a much better place overnight.

And then, everything hit in 2025. The Seattle defense ranked #1 in points allowed and DVOA, ultimately driving the team to a victory in Super Bowl LX. Jones was one of the primary centerpieces of that unit, calling plays on the field, leading the team in tackles with 126, and interceptions with 5. Even missing two games, he made All-Pro Second Team.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) runs back for an interception during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Value Off The Field

But it’s not just what Jones does on the field. For one, the contract extension he signed last offseason was considered a bargain at the time, and now after his career year looks like a monster steal. Three years, $33 million at most, has become downright cheap in comparison to what other respected off-ball linebackers are getting these days.

And then, you have an especially memorable moment from the middle of the season, also taking place outside the confines of the football field. After a tough 21-19 loss in Los Angeles to the rival Rams, which featured a masterful performance by Jones’s defense but four interceptions by Sam Darnold, Jones made sure we knew he stood by his quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23). | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

At a moment where many were wondering if Darnold was the guy, Jones took time in a press conference to make it clear that he had no doubt. He used colorful language in getting his point across. And while some could argue that his general sentiment was obvious and a common sense thing to express, the firmness stood out. The Seahawks would not lose again.

What To Expect

It’s pretty simple. Jones should continue to be the Jones we have come to expect over the last season and a half. He’ll be an integral part of the NFL’s best run defense, while allowing the defense to still live in nickel almost full-time. Hopefully, he’ll continue to haunt the Los Angeles Rams for discarding him after he helped them win a super bowl.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks to elude Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13). | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Maybe he’s not Bobby Wagner, but he can absolutely be for Mike Macdonald what Wagner was for Pete Carroll. A long-term on-field captain and star linebacker, locking down his roles and making sure we have nothing to worry about until age becomes a factor. And he’s not even 27 yet, so for all we know, he’ll be even better. Not that he needs to be.

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