Four College EDGE Rushers to Watch in 2026 for Draft Purposes

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be looking at some initial 2027 NFL Draft targets for the Seattle Seahawks based on likely positions of need and draft positioning. Remember that player value will change radically once the college football season starts, as well as during the pre-draft process, but we can at least start to zero in on some of the early intriguing pieces.

Why EDGE Rusher

This one is fairly obvious. NFL teams need anywhere from three to five quality, playable EDGE rushers to get through an NFL game. The Seahawks currently have four, but there’s a pretty good chance that will go down to one by the time free agency rolls around in March. Only Derick Hall, who was just extended, is a sure Seahawk in 2027.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dante Fowler Jr just turned 32 and is on a one year contract. Uchenna Nwosu is in the last year of his deal, and while he won’t turn 30 until late December, the team might move on from him due to his struggles to stay healthy. DeMarcus Lawrence is 34 and nearly retired this offseason, so there’s a high probability he does so next year. Quite simply, we need more here.

The Parameters

Two edge rushers have established themselves as clear blue chippers thus far, who will likely go in the top ten. Dylan Stewart of South Carolina and Colin Simmons of Texas are both almost certainly long gone before the Seahawks pick, so we’ll be passing on discussing them. Luckily, after that duo, I believe that everyone else is theoretically on the table.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Dante Fowler (56) runs a drill against tackle Uso Seumalo (92) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1) Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon, #28 MDDB Ranking

A great stress-test of Macdonald’s preference for edge players who are big and strong, even at the expense of their speed and quickness. Uiagalelei might be perceived by some as a pure 4-3, hand-in-the-dirt edge, but Macdonald has a history of having success in his defense with players like this. Jadeveon Clowney in Baltimore springs to mind.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) makes a confetti angel following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uiagalelei is actually a pretty impressive athlete for someone who is over 270 pounds. He’s got long arms and power, as well as a set of genuine pass rush moves to win with, and underrated agility. He’s not quite impressive enough with his traits to be a blue chipper, but a good 2026 season should get him in the late first or early second. I’m intrigued.

2) Kenyatta Jackson Jr, Ohio State, #34 MDDB Ranking

Another bigger bodied end that I think Macdonald would like a lot. In some ways, he feels like a prototype of the Mike Mac edge defender, with strength to set the edge and power to bulldoze his way to the backfield, as well as a decent set of moves for a college player. You just have to be willing to accept a lackluster athlete without the first-step quickness some might want.

Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) rushes the passer during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some more production would be nice as well. Jackson has been a Buckeye for four seasons, but only became a true contributor last season with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. You wouldn’t be wrong to point out that he’s mostly a coveted prospect because of his frame and power rather than his proven ability on the field. I say he changes that perception this year.

3) Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama, #50 MDDB Ranking

Pierre exploded onto the scene in 2025 with 14.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks. Now, he’s got a real chance to become one of the best edges in this draft. He’s a skilled pass rusher with the ability to win in multiple ways, while also being strong and savvy as a run defender. Most of his weaknesses, like tackling and technique, could get better with time.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (42) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He might be the best of both worlds, as he should theoretically be capable of playing in just about any defense on the edge. I wouldn’t be surprised if Pierre climbed the ladder to become a late first round prospect, and I also wouldn’t be surprised if Schneider and Macdonald wanted to be the ones who bring him into the NFL. Got both eyes on him.

4) Clev Lubin, Louisville, #74 MDDB Ranking

Lubin was excellent for Coastal Carolina in 2024, then transferred to Louisville for 2025 and maintained that high level of play. Eighteen sacks across two seasons has gotten the attention of scouts, and I think he could be a target for this Seahawks defense. His versatility, with strong abilities against the run and pass, as well as coverage skills, is valuable.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) held a coach's whiteboard with the letters BTA and carried a belt after the Cards dominated rival Kentucky 41-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, he’s not explosive in the way that the truly elite edge rushers are, and we’ll have to clear up some conflicting information about his size. Some sources claim he’s around 260, while others say 240. That would certainly make all the difference here. But assuming he checks out on a basic level, I’m in for a second round pick if that’s what it takes.

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