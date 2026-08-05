Three College Interior Offensive Linemen to Watch in 2026 for Draft Purposes

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be looking at some initial 2027 NFL Draft targets for the Seattle Seahawks based on likely positions of need and draft positioning. Remember that player value will change radically once the college football season starts, as well as during the pre-draft process, but we can at least start to zero in on some of the early intriguing pieces.

Narrowing The Field

The Seahawks seem to have the three most important offensive line positions sewn up for the long term. Charles Cross is under control for the foreseeable future, and Abe Lucas has three years left on his extension as well. Grey Zabel has three years, plus a fifth-year option, left on his rookie deal, and will likely be extended beyond that if he plays well.

Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So we’ve got two positions to concern ourselves with in the short-term. Center, where both Jalen Sundell and Olu Oluwatimi are free agents next year, is the first consideration. The Seahawks do have Sundell’s exclusive rights next year, so he’ll be exceedingly cheap to keep, but he’ll have to play well this year for the team to be comfortable keeping him as a starter.

Then Right Guard, where Anthony Bradford is entering his contract year. Even if he plays well, I doubt he’s retained for a myriad of reasons. Christian Haynes has shown nothing through two years and may not even make the team this season, leaving Beau Stephens, Mason Richman, and Bryce Cabeldue in play to take over. Maybe the solution is there, but maybe not.

The Parameters

Since we’re focusing on center and right guard, we won’t have to worry about using a top pick on someone here. Utilizing a first rounder on a player at one of those positions in this draft is difficult to imagine. There should also be an assumption that the Seahawks are going to remain on the same branch offensively, with a Shanahan-esque system.

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (OL48) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should also be understood that offensive linemen change positions frequently when going from college to the NFL. Lots of NCAA tackles don’t have the arm length to hang on the outside at the next level and slide to the interior. But for the purposes of this article, we’ll be focusing on players who are actually playing those positions right now.

1) Carson Hinzman, Ohio State, #152 MDDB Ranking

I suspect Hinzman will be vaulting up the board this season, playing for a high-profile program like Ohio State. A three-year starter for the Buckeyes, mostly at center, Hinzman posted a 73.6 PFF grade last season, with a 98 pass block efficiency. He’s mobile, has the frame to add muscle, and is cerebral when calling out blocking assignments pre-snap.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) warms up during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The issues I see with his game are things that should be fairly easy to clear up with repetition. His technique when engaging with defenders is lacking and he is responsible for the occasional bad snap. Even with these concerns, he’s probably my favorite center in this draft for the Seahawks, and I’d be all over him as a starter or backup depending on need.

2) Kade Pieper, Iowa, #29 MDDB Ranking

Pieper’s big board ranking feels like a pre-season mirage to me. I don’t buy that a college right guard who’s not even 300 pounds can be a first round pick in a draft this good. However, he’s certainly the top right guard in this draft, and it’s entirely possible he ends up being the best guard in the draft. He’s a mauler in the run game, agile, and is skilled in pass protection.

Iowa offensive linemen Gennings Dunker (67) Kade Pieper (58) and Logan Jones (65) run a drill during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I see Pieper ended up as a second or third round pick depending on how things shift in the rest of the draft, but that’s still quite strong for a right guard. If he can build on his 83.5 PFF grade from 2025 this season, I don’t think it’s completely out of line to suggest Seattle should spend their first rounder, providing it’s very late in the draft, on him.

3) Charles Jagusah, Notre Dame, #153 MDDB Ranking

Fascinating talent with virtually no in-game tape. Jagusah played a grand total of 182 snaps across 2023 and 2024 before missing all of 2025 thanks to a UTV accident. Since then, he’s gone through five surgeries, an infection, and a bone graft. That stacks on top of a torn pectoral from 2024, so you won’t be finding a more concerning injury ledger out there.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah (56) participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As of this moment, we don’t even know for sure if he’ll be ready to roll this season. If he is, however, we should see a pretty remarkable combination of size and agility, as well as a great body for offensive line work. With his history, even a good season might keep him relegated to day three flyer status, and I’m definitely intrigued by him there.

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