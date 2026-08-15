Instant Grade: Seahawks Sign Devon Witherspoon to Contract Extension

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is smiling from ear to ear after signing a long-term contract extension with the team. ESPN insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

"ESPN sources: three-time Pro-Bowl CB Devon Witherspoon and the Seahawks reached agreement on a four-year, $132 million extension and includes over $101 million guaranteed that now makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history," Schefter tweeted.

ESPN sources: three-time Pro-Bowl CB Devon Witherspoon and the Seahawks reached agreement on a four-year, $132 million extension and includes over $101 million guaranteed that now makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/c7tsiz6KbJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2026

Seahawks Check Off Big Task by Signing CB Devon Witherspoon

This contract extension for Witherspoon is not much of a surprise, considering the team extended his first-round draft classmate, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, earlier in the offseason.

Witherspoon's new deal makes him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league, which is exactly what he deserves. Ever since he was selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Seahawks, Witherspoon has been one of the league's best defensive players. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the league, and he was on the All-Pro second team in 2025.

The new contract will keep Witherspoon with the Seahawks for the next six seasons, which means his deal with Seattle expires at the end of the 2031 campaign.

Seahawks Future is in Witherspoon's Hands

The Seahawks are hoping to build a dynasty off of their first Super Bowl title, and Witherspoon is going to be one of the foundational pieces for the next several years. In some ways, this current era of Seahawks football began when the team selected Witherspoon in the first round of the draft. That allowed them to add a top-tier playmaker at a premier position.

By extending Witherspoon, the Seahawks are showing exactly how they want to build their team and rewarding the player who helped shape their identity on the defensive side of the ball. Witherspoon establishing himself as a key part of the franchise sets the tone for how the Seahawks will move forward.

It also sets an example for the type of player the Seahawks are looking for. Witherspoon's tenacity and hard-hitting mentality is infectious around the team, which is why he's the perfect leader for the Seahawks to build around for the next six years.

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