4 Seattle Seahawks Playing For a Contract Extension in 2026

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider was busy this offseason. While they lost players such as Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant, and Boye Mafe, Schneider ensured several of their top players wouldn't leave anytime soon.

Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed made the big headlines, but Schneider also agreed to deals with cornerback Josh Jobe and EDGE Derick Hall, who landed a four-year, $42.5 million extension.

These moves, coupled with a strong draft class, should keep Seattle in the mix once again this season. To remain competitive beyond that, they need to lock up the following four players, who enter 2026 playing for an extension of their own.

Ty Okada, Safety

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the reasons Seattle was comfortable with Bryant leaving in free agency was the ascension of Ty Okada. A former undrafted free agent, Okada developed into a trusted starter and enters this season battling rookie Bud Clark for the spot opposite Julian Love.

Okada had 65 tackles, six pass breakups, and one interception in 2025. Another strong season like that will earn him a significant pay raise, and the Seahawks would be wise to make sure they're the ones paying him.

Zach Charbonnet, Running Back

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Zach Charbonnet was set up to be the No. 1 running back this season when Kenneth Walker's contract expired, but a torn ACL suffered in the postseason changed that. He's not expected to be ready by Week 1, which means rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price will be given the keys early.

Once Charbonnet is healthy, he will be out to prove he deserves another deal. He was coming off a breakout campaign in 2025 with 12 touchdowns during the regular season and has a chance to prove he deserves a second contract, especially if he gives them a boost in the second half of the season.

Sam Darnold, Quarterback

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When the Seahawks traded away Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal, they were taking a risk. Darnold led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record in 2024, but still had plenty of doubters.

After one year, it was clear that the Seahawks made the right call. Darnold not only led them to a 14-win season, but Seattle wound up winning it all. Now, Darnold enters the second year of his contract and instead of needing to prove he deserves the deal he has, Darnold is now out to prove he deserves to be paid even more.

Devon Witherspoon, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ahead of the 2026 season, the Seahawks made the easy decision to pick up the fifth-year option on Devon Witherspoon's contract. The fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. This past season, he even earned the highest-grade of any cornerback from PFF.

Seattle knows Witherspoon's worth, which is why they've already shown interest in extending him this season. As Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich says, the two sides are far apart, but there's no reason to panic. There's still plenty of time to work something out, and Witherspoon knows his value is only going to increase.

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