Why Julian Love is the Ultimate X-Factor for Seahawks Defense

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Julian Love exemplifies what it means to be part of the team.

The Seahawks value players who can be impactful in any situation, and there might not be a player that embodies that more than Love. The eighth-year pro out of Notre Dame prides himself and his game on his versatility in the secondary.

"Naturally, I'm always like, 'Just throw me in at whatever and I'll pay that role. Cater the defense to where everyone else feels comfortable,'" Love said in an interview with team reporter John Boyle.

"I probably should stop doing that. I probably should be like, 'This is what I do, this is my role, this is what I'm best at, let me go out and do that.' I think there's a sense of that, because we have a lot of versatility—Bud brings a lot to the table, Ty Okada brings a lot to the table, Nick brings everything to the table on defense, so that allows me to kind of be myself, play my role and do what I do best, thankfully."

Seahawks Value Julian Love's Versatility

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love sets an example for his teammates, which makes the Seahawks defense that much better. It makes the job for head coach Mike Macdonald a little bit easier.

"One of our leaders on our team, and that exemplifies the mentality we're looking for out of all of our guys. It's never really a question with Julian, you just assume he's going to feel that way, and that's a testament to who he is every day," Macdonald said via Boyle.

"We're never trying to take away from his ability to make plays or get him away from the action. We're always thinking about, 'How do we get him closer to the action?' Sometimes, because he is so talented and so versatile, you do have to put him in other situations to round out the 11 and make sure we're the best 11 out there, but the fact that that's not an issue just makes us a better team, so that's just a testament to him."

The Seahawks want as much optionality in their lineups as possible. The more flexibility each player has within the defense, the more lineups Seattle can cook up, which leads to the optimal group.

Love played in eight games during the regular season, along with three in the playoffs. The Seahawks were 10-1 in those matchups, including Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. Simply put, when Love is on the field, the Seahawks are in a position to win.

Seattle hopes Love can stay healthy and play more frequently this season, because the Seahawks might be close to unstoppable when he's in the secondary.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter