Two Legion of Boom era legends on why they'd love to play for Mike Macdonald

There's a familiar feeling around these 2025 Seattle Seahawks. While they never completely fell off, it's been 10 years since they could boast of having the best defense in the NFL. The vibes are also rhyming, as the Seahawks' locker room has a cast of original and special talents.

Just ask someone who was around for both eras, such as defensive tackle Jarran Reed. He recently admitted that this group feels like the Legion of Boom era teams he played for.

Or you could ask Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, who are apparently big fans of the work that second-year head coach Mike Macdonald has done so far. The feeling is mutual, it seems. Just listen to Avril and Bennett gush over Pete Carroll's successor.

Mike Bennett, Cliff Avril on Mike Macdonald

There's no doubting that Macdonald was a special hire - and general manager John Schneider's best move since the draft picks that brought the original Legion of Boom together.

All it really took was patience. At the end of the 2023 season Macdonald was considered not only the top defensive head coach prospect, but the best overall - and yet every team that needed a new head coach hired someone else before Macdonald was even available to interview as the Ravens made their postseason run.

Schneider watched and waited as the other vacancies around the league were filled, content that waiting for Macdonald was worth the risk of missing out entirely on other candidates.

That patience paid off, and now the Seahawks are once again on a championship trajectory for the first time in a decade.

