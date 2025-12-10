Seahawks offensive coach stepping away from team for rest of season

The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their offensive coaches likely for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu is taking a "personal" leave of absence, per Henderson. Head coach Mike Macdonald indicated that the absence is likely to be for the remainder of the 2025 season.

In the meantime, run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach Justin Outten and offensive assistant Michael Byrne will take over for Polamalu, per Henderson.

Polamalu has been with the Seahawks since 2024 as part of Macdonald's initial offensive staff with the team. Most of the offensive coaches from last season departed with the firing of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Outten and Byrne are both in their first season with the Seahawks. Byrne was with current Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's staff with the New Orleans Saints in 2024. Outten was coaching with the Tennessee Titans from 2023-24.

Polamalu's departure is unfortunate, especially with Seattle's running backs playing some of their best football near the end of the season. Kenneth Walker III is on pace for a career-best season in total yards, and Zach Charbonnet has been a solid complement.

The Seahawks have totaled at least 100 yards rushing in six of their last seven games, putting together an impressive stretch that has reversed the early season trend.

Seattle rushed for more than 100 yards as a team just three times in its first six games. That's a credit to Outten as the run game specialist, but Polamalu has also helped both rushers excel.

