Mike Macdonald Explains Why Seahawks Lost vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks are turning over a new page as they get ready for their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

In order for the team to move forward, they have to be honest with themselves about what went wrong in their Week 6 loss against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke with reporters and explained what he saw after looking at the game film over the weekend.

"Based off the game, where my frustration lied, I think we talked about this after the game, but just the identity of us and Seahawk football. That feeling wasn't there," Macdonald said via the team's website.

"You're frustrated but also without the facts and without the objectivity behind everything, so that's what makes the problem-solving process interesting. That's part of the reason we like being coaches is because that's part of our process. So I'm proud of the couple days work that we put in. I think we had some honest conversations, an honest process. I think we're definitely more aligned as a team than we were a few days ago and I'm excited about where we can go, honestly."

Seahawks Coming Together Ahead of Week 7

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks loss against the Broncos had the ingredients for a victory. The Seahawks outgained the Broncos, 353-168, and the team had 24 first downs compared to Denver's 13. Still, it came down to the fact that the Seahawks couldn't score enough points. A pair of Darnold interceptions late in the game ultimately cost the Seahawks a win, along with a fumble earlier in the contest.

That being said, in an overtime game, a number of things could have gone differently to trigger a different result, and everyone needs to be held accountable for their actions.

The Seahawks are looking forward to another week of practice, during which they will look to clean up the mistakes they've made over the last two weeks that have cost them a pair of potential wins.

If the Seahawks can get back on track and beat the undefeated Chiefs at home, it should set them back on the right track for the second half of the regular season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter