Seahawks Defensive Dominance vs. Broncos Shouldn't Be Overlooked

The Seattle Seahawks are disappointed after their 17-14 loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 6, but it shouldn't take away from the dominant defensive performance they put together, especially in the second half.

While the Seahawks surrendered a pair of touchdown drives in the second quarter, they managed to hold the team scoreless throughout the second half. The field goal they gave up in overtime to end the game was largely fueled by Sam Darnold's interception, which gave Denver great field position.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised the defense after the game.

"I am really, really proud of our guys," Macdonald said postgame.

"Really, just the resolve. I think they executed a really high level for what we were asking them to do today. It's a really good offense, especially in the second half. Their offense, they did a great job. They played together, and our coaches did a great job of finding some solutions there after those two drives. So, it was great second half by those guys."

Seahawks Defense Played Brilliantly vs. Broncos

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Demarcus Lawrence pressures Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks allowed just 168 total yards against the Broncos. Bo Nix threw for just 94 yards, while the rushing game managed only 74. For additional context, the Broncos gained just 32 yards in their final 29 plays, which is usually the ingredient for a victory. Unfortunately, the offense was not able to muster enough points to help them out.

The defense has always been the backbone of the Seahawks, and this season has proven that it will remain the same. The defense will only continue to play at a high level as offenses get more injured throughout the season and rely more on the ground game, which Seattle looks to feast upon.

The defense is why the Seahawks shouldn't worry too much about their record at this point in the season. While they already have as many losses as they did during the 2025 regular season, their defense has the tools to win a lot more games down the line.

The Seahawks are back in action in Week 7 when they take on Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 pm ET inside Lumen Field for Sunday Night Football.

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