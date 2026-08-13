The Most Important Trade in Seattle Seahawks History

It's been nearly three years since the Seattle Seahawks acquired Leonard Williams in a trade with the New York Giants, which ultimately changed the trajectory of the franchise.

Williams has been one of the best defensive tackles in the league throughout his entire career, but specifically since he arrived in the Pacific Northwest in 2023. Williams spoke about how the trade transformed his career and helped him achieve greater heights.

"Moving to Seattle has been a really beautiful experience for me and my wife," Williams said on 'Hard Knocks.' "I got drafted to the East Coast, I was in a very hustle-bustle city in New York, and coming here after nine years of being in a city like that really just calmed my nervous system."

Why Seahawks Trade Saved Williams' Career

Williams was constantly going through change during his time with the New York Jets and Giants, which he felt was part of the game. However, moving to Seattle gave him a new perspective on life in the league. A change of scenery is what Williams needed to extend his career.

"I just account that to your environment, your surroundings, the people you're around every day play a huge part in your individual success, team success, and just the love for the game as well," Williams said of the Seahawks.

"There was a time in my career when I was playing on the East Coast, and we were just going year after year with losing seasons, dealing with new coaching staffs, new culture every two or three years. I was also dealing with some injuries at the time. I was only like Year 8, and clearly had a lot left in the tank, but I was already like, 'Is this it for my career?' But obviously I kept pushing, I kept fighting, and eventually ended up here and turned it all around."

Why Williams Saved Seahawks

Williams has been incredibly dynamic since arriving in Seattle in 2023. He has started all but one game on the defensive line since arriving with the team, and he has 22 sacks in that period of time. He's made the Pro Bowl twice, after only making it once in New York back in 2016, which was his second year in the league.

His tackle numbers are up, and he continues to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines. The attention that he draws allows his teammate Byron Murphy II to also get after the quarterback, as both were tied with the team lead for sacks last season with seven.

As he approaches year 12 in his career, Williams might still be at his peak, which is very rare for players that play well into their 30s. Williams and the Seahawks found the right player at the right time and the right team at the right time, which is exactly what all parties needed in order to achieve their goals.

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