Why Seahawks Are Thankful DeMarcus Lawrence Spurned Retirement

The Seattle Seahawks are thankful DeMarcus Lawrence didn't retire at the end of last season. Lawrence considered calling it a career at the age of 33 after achieving the greatest goal in sports by winning a Super Bowl.

However, Lawrence felt compelled to come back for another season.

"I kinda had my mind made up that if I won, I was done," Lawrence told reporters h/t ESPN insider Brady Henderson. "But I kinda had a bittersweet feeling in my heart, understanding that with the type of team that we had, we should have been where we were last year. This is where the hard part begins, staying on top.

"They say it's no fun when the rabbit has the gun. We're the ones with the dot on our backs. I just want to see how that feels, see the different obstacles that we can overcome, are we going to stay together in those tough moments throughout a season and just be a part of this brotherhood."

DeMarcus Lawrence is Ready for the Challenge

Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence believes the Seahawks are capable of winning it all once again, which is why he decided to come back for a 13th NFL season.

Lawrence is set to make nearly $12 million this season, making him one of the more valuable members of the defense. Lawrence notched six sacks last season, along with 53 tackles and three fumble recoveries, two of which resulted in touchdowns. He made his fifth Pro Bowl of his career, suggesting that he is one of the top players in the league.

Lawrence finished fourth on the team in sacks, behind Byron Murphy II, Leonard Williams and Uchenna Nwosu, who each had seven. Having that edge rusher puts the offensive line in a bind immediately. They already have to deal with Murphy and Williams, one of whom is likely double-teamed, opening the door for Lawrence to get after the quarterback.

The Seahawks played true team defense, with all 11 players bouncing off each other. Lawrence, with his veteran experience both as a player and as someone in the Seahawks defense, gives the team a strong sense of direction every time they are out on the field.

Without Lawrence, the Seahawks' potential wouldn't be as strong, so they are definitely glad he is back for one more run.

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