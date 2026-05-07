Multiple Buyer Groups Reportedly Preparing Bids for Seahawks

A week after reports were shot down that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook were interested in bidding on the Seahawks, two new potential buyer groups have emerged.

San Francisco 49ers billionaire investor Vinod Khosla is "prepping a bid to buy the Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks," according to Sportico's Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams.

Additionally, per Sportico, Aditya Mittal and former Boston Celtics control owner Wyc Grousbeck are teaming up to make a bid on the Seahawks. That makes two major potential investment groups coming forward in a matter of hours.

Sep 25, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics co-owner, alternate governor and CEO Wyc Grousbeck speaks one on one with a member of the media after a press conference at the Auerbach Center. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Khosla is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems and is worth about $14.5 billion, per Forbes. The Seahawks are projected to sell at a price between $7-10 billion. In order to be approved for the sale of the Seahawks, Khosla would have to sell his stake in the 49ers — one of Seattle's biggest rivals.

Mittal is a member of one of the richest families in India, and he "contributed about $1 billion to the 2025 Celtics takeover," per Sportico. That was also his first major investment in U.S. sports. Grousbeck was the majority owner of the Celtics from 2002-25 and remains a co-owner.

Grousbeck would be the operator of the franchise, per Sportico, as Mittal lives in London. Sportico contacted the Seahawks, who said there was "no news to share."

Bid discussions heating up

CEO and founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis during a hearing today on Jan. 31, 2024, at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. | Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for USA Today / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Zuckerberg and Cook reports seemed too good to be true from the start, particularly because they are well-known individuals in the tech industry who also don't seem like a reasonable fit to own and operate a sports franchise.

These two potential buyers, on the other hand, have both previously invested in major U.S. sports leagues while also having the capital to make a bid.

The Seahawks have been for sale since February, making it now about three months that they've been publicly on the market. It's always difficult to gauge how long it will take for a new owner to enter the picture, especially when such an incredible amount of money has to be moved around.

Seattle is a unique case, however, as it's a growing market with a team coming off a Super Bowl victory. That makes them an attractive option for immediate success and provides the ownership group with a new entry into the market.

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