Why Seahawks Fans Should Celebrate The 49ers 2026 Draft Class

Two Roads Diverged At An Electric Substation

The San Francisco 49ers had a decision to make this offseason. After a respectable season that still left the team well short of their ultimate goal and in a pretty clear third place in their own division, the team could have used the offseason as an opportunity to start pivoting to the future, moving on from aging players, and aim for 2027.

Instead, the team has decided to try one more crack at it with their core. Christian McCaffrey, about to turn 30 and clearly wearing down under the weight of nearly 2,500 career touches, is still on the team. George Kittle, turning 33 in October and working on a fresh Achilles tear, remains a crucial part of the squad for the 2026 season.

After an extended offseason tug-of-war, Trent Williams will return for another season at left tackle despite turning 38 in July. The squad added Mike Evans, 33 and coming off by far the worst and most injury-shortened season of his career. Even Kyle Juszczyk, 35, remains on the roster as we head into May, indicating he’s part of the plan.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even Nick Bosa (29 in October) and Fred Warner (30 in November) are entering pivotal seasons after missing most of 2025 with injuries. Meet the new 49ers, largely the same as the old 49ers. So, much like the Rams, this is clearly a team highly motivated to win now. If this season doesn’t end with a Lombardi, it’s something of a failure.

Which puts pressure on the team to find difference-makers in the draft. So, did San Francisco manage to find rookies with a good chance of making the 2026 team better? Well, they did a better job of it than the Rams, at least, in my view. But their draft class remains heavily suboptimal, and something to appreciate as a Seahawks fan.

The (Apparently Desperate) Need for Speed

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) makes a catch against the Miami Hurricanes. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss wide receiver, is a player that I had an appreciation for, and a player that was starting to climb boards leading up to the draft. I’d say it’s reasonable to assume he was destined for a 4th round selection. Maybe you could talk me into him going in the very late third. But #33 overall, the first pick in the second round? Not a chance.

That being said, I could see Stribling making an impact on the team in 2026. He’s a vertical speed threat, and the 49ers need that pretty badly. Still, on a team that already has Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, whatever’s left of George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey (possibly moving to wide receiver!), how many targets are left for a Stribling?

The 49ers Are Chasing Edges Too

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) celebrates during the game. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

I was more-or-less fine with the Romello Height pick, an edge rusher out of Texas Tech that was picked #70 overall. Yes, he’s a deeply flawed player, and it’s a bit of a reach, but I do suspect he’ll eventually be an effective subpackage speed rusher, with the bend, first step quickness, and package of moves to be a problem for opposing pass protectors.

The key word there is eventually. Height is far from a blue chipper, and if the NFL has taught us anything over the last couple decades, it’s that non-blue chip edge rushers almost always have minimal impact as rookies. San Francisco is also getting Bosa and Mykel Williams back, so opportunities are somewhat limited for Height. A decent pick, but more for the future.

Always Bet On Black (Unless He’s A Mid-Round Pick By The 49ers)

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes the ball. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kaelon Black, #90 overall out of Indiana, feels like another reach. Late fourth or early fifth was probably the range for him. I understand why the 49ers did it, as they desperately needed a running back and Black was the guy most likely to fit their scheme, but being in desperate need of a running back in this class is bad business (ask me how I know).

Black has a chance of making significant contributions to the team in 2026, since McCaffrey’s role is unclear and backup Jordan James has yet to touch the ball in his NFL regular season career. Of course, Black is the latest of many middle round running back picks by San Francisco, and for whatever reason, those guys never actually do anything.

Isaac Guerendo is still on the team, but had zero touches in 2025. Tyrion Davis-Price picked up 120 yards for the 49ers and is out of the league. Trey Sermon got to 170 as a rookie before being cast out. Joe Williams got hurt and never played an NFL down. Black will probably do better than these guys, but it’s a trend that can’t help but make one wonder.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) gestures in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The rest of the draft was fine. DT Gracen Halton was good value, and while I’m not optimistic on OL Carver Willis’s NFL chances, there’s a possibility of him being more effective sliding inside to left guard. CB Ephesians Prysock has some fun upside for the late 4th. LB Jaden Dugger and OT Enrique Cruz Jr are just late depth picks with minimal expectations.

But it’s not as if any of those players, except possibly Halton, can be expected to provide a positive 2026 impact. They’ll all ride the bench barring massive injury. So the 49ers (as they have become notorious for doing) went into a draft and came out with a series of confusing value reaches, getting players that could have likely been had much later.

I’ll give them some credit for getting a few players that will at least get snaps and produce some value for the 2026 season, but I’m not convinced any of them will be truly significant in the short term. And it’s hard to win a super bowl when you’re not getting much from your rookie class, especially when your core is this old.

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