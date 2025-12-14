NFL analyst expects Mike Macdonald's monster Seahawks defense to humiliate Colts

Philip Rivers returning to the NFL this week after a five-year absence to face the best defense in the league is quite a story - more than one, actually. It certainly says a lot about quarterback depth around the NFL - that the Colts would rather trust Rivers than their own QB3 speaks to the sad state of quarterback development.

While Rivers will likely get the most attention today, he'll be facing a Godzilla type of Seahawks defense that has earned a nickname and everything. They're second in scoring defense for the year and No. 1 in EPA/play since their Week 8 bye.

Only a true sicko would come out of retirement to face a defense like that - and Rivers definitely qualifies. However nice a story it might make, the odds are steeply against him performing well against this dominant Seahawks defense.

Some analysts are even expecting a shutout. Here's what Marc Ross at NFL.com predicted for today's game in Seattle.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Seahawks shut out Colts. Facing a dominant defense in one of the toughest road environments in football, the Colts are either going to trot out a 44-year old quarterback who hasn't played in five years or a sixth-round rookie who hasn't started a game."

"What could possibly go wrong? Seattle's defense, which ranks second in scoring D and fourth in sacks, smothers, limits Indy's QB (whether it's Philip Rivers or Riley Leonard) to fewer than 200 passing yards and shuts out the Colts to earn the team's 11th win of the season."

It's worth mentioning that Rivers has taken down other all-time great Seattle defenses, and he's 3-1 in his career against them.

That being said, it's difficult to even project how he might produce a plus day on the field. The Seahawks defend the run at a top-five level, they get pressure as well as any team and their coverage has tightened considerably since early in the season when some late lapses cost them a couple games.

In other words, there are really no weaknesses for Rivers and the Chargers to attack.

Their best hope is that their offensive line has an unexpected A+ day against the Seahawks pass rush and gives Rivers time to mesh with an underappreciated receiver corps. It is a good pass blocking unit, but they have their work cut out for them against an elite unit that's trending up and doesn't need to blitz.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL analyst names Seahawks’ potentially fatal flaw for playoffs

Sam Darnold rebounds big-time in quarterback power rankings

PFF wildly underrates Seahawks rising stars in rookie rankings