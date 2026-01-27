NFL Insider Details Seahawks' Secret Weapon Going Into the Super Bowl

Truth is, last night's NFC Championship could have gone the other way. As they have all year long, the Los Angeles Rams played the Seattle Seahawks tougher than any other opponent, taking them all the way down to the last possession for the third time this season.

Matt Stafford and his two superstar receivers, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua carved up what was the NFL's most-stingy scoring defense all evening. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum proved tough to stop on the ground, and Seattle couldn't get their own run game going.

That turned the evening into a shootout between Stafford and Sam Darnold, who picked the right time to play the best game of his life. Those two dueled it out down to the very end, finishing with near-identical stat lines, with two-tenths of a point separating their respective final passer ratings.

What really made the difference was the one area where the Seahawks shine but the Rams could not match them: special teams.

Here's what ESPN's Seahawks insider Brady Henderson wrote about Seattle's secret weapon going into the Super Bowl.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

ESPN on Seahawks special teams

"Seattle has been first in ESPN Analytics' rankings for special teams since Week 10. Jay Harbaugh's unit looked as if it could be a difference-maker for the Seahawks in the playoffs, and it certainly has been that. Rashid Shaheed-- who kick-started the comeback over the Rams in Week 16 by returning a punt for a touchdown -- got Seattle's victory against the 49ers in the divisional round started by returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a score. On Sunday against L.A., Dareke Young fell on a muffed punt early in the third quarter to set up Darnold's second touchdown pass of the night, as he hit wide receiver Jake Bobo from 17 yards out to give Seattle a 24-13 lead."

The most obvious threat in this phase is kick return specialist Rashid Shaheed, who's the only NFL player to have scored touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns this season.

Shaheed is only one of several highly-potent playmakers that Seattle has in this phase, though. The Seahawks were already a dynamic kick return team before the trade, and Shaheed's brilliance shouldn't overshadow what's been an outstanding year for their traditional specialists.

That starts with Michael Dickson, who put in a Pro Bowl worthy season at punter - averaging 49.0 yards per attempt - ranking sixth in the league. Seattle's punt coverage was magnificent all year, finishing with 15.5 return yards allowed - second-lowest in the NFL.

Meanwhile, placekicker Jason Myers finished second in the league with 41 made field goals. He went 9/12 from 50 yards or more, ranking him fifth at 75% on those attempts. He was also perfect on extra point attempts, going 48/48.

If you're looking for someone to credit, look no further than special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh. HIs first year on the job was an abject failure. However, he clearly managed to turn things around fast, flipping what was arguably the NFL's worst special teams unit to its best in one offseason. Hats off!

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

