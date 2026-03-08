Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed Could Be the NFL's Top Overpay in Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are bracing for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to leave in free agency.

Shaheed is viewed as one of the top wide receivers on the open market this offseason, but a team could be looking to overpay him with this contract.

"Shaheed’s value as a reliable returner and home-run wideout is obvious. The fundamental question surrounding his free agency is whether his game-to-game receiving skill will live up to his next contract, which may top $13 million or more per year," Pro Football Focus contributor Bradley Locker wrote.

Shaheed Could Get Big Payday

Paying over $13 million per season is a lot for a player that has not had more than 800 receiving yards in a season; however, Shaheed is one of the league's top return specialists, and that is a big reason why he is viewed so highly.

The Seahawks traded for Shaheed in the middle of the season and went on to win the Super Bowl, so Shaheed received a lot of positive attention just before his contract expired.

"After being acquired by the Seahawks from the Saints at the 2025 trade deadline, Shaheed served as a sparkplug during Seattle’s Super Bowl run. He made his heyday particularly as a returner with an 84.9 kick-return grade and a 77.3 punt-return mark, collecting three touchdowns in the process. Likewise, Shaheed helped keep the team on schedule by securing 10 first downs across 12 contests," Locker wrote.

"While Shaheed’s deep-threat talent and hands (1.3% career drop rate) are among the best in the league, his down-to-down production as a receiver hasn’t been outstanding of late. For instance, his PFF receiving grade was just 62.0 during his time in Seattle, and that figure sits at a 71.0 since his rookie year in 2022. Additionally, his 78.1% open target rate is in the 48th percentile over the last three seasons."

While Shaheed is elite on special teams, he only had 15 catches for the Seahawks across nine regular season games. If he were to get over $13 million per season, he needs to be a stronger player on offense but the statistics suggest he may be limited as a receiver.

Perhaps Shaheed will get a bigger offensive opportunity than what he was afforded with the Seahawks, but based on where he fits in the market, a team could take a massive risk with millions of dollars on him.

