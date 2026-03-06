The Seahawks' Best (And Worst) Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

The Seattle Seahawks are less than a week away from the start of free agency, and the team hopes to make some smart decisions after winning the Super Bowl.

Those decisions start in free agency, where the Seahawks will look to add some complementary pieces to the puzzle. Here's a look at three of the best and worst decisions made by Seahawks general manager John Schneider over the last decade.

Best: Sam Darnold (2025)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It's a no-brainer on the list of why Darnold is here after the first season he had with the Seahawks. While the Seahawks had some critics slam the move at the time, Darnold proved them wrong in his first season in Seattle. The quarterback led the Seahawks all the way to the Super Bowl, and he established himself as one of the top signal callers in the game.

Worst: Eddie Lacy (2017)

Seahawks general manager John Schneider doesn't have very many misses during his tenure, but signing Eddie Lacy to a contract ahead of the 2017 season is definitely one of them. Lacy signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract even though he only played in five games for the Green Bay Packers the previous season.

I chose poorly. Lacy played in just nine games for the Seahawks, logging 69 carries for 179 yards. He did not return to the team the following season.

Best: DeMarcus Lawrence (2025)

Another key 2025 signing deserves to be on this list, as Lawrence helped the Seahawks defense emerge en route to a Super Bowl victory. Lawrence started all but one game for the Seahawks this past season and made his fifth Pro Bowl. He recorded 53 touchdowns and six sacks, arguably his best season since the 2022 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys.

While Lawrence still has two years left in his deal, it remains to be seen how the second half of his contract will end up. However, he helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl, and that is enough to make this already a signing worth its while.

Worst: Ezekiel Ansah (2019)

Not every pass rusher has been a hit for the Seahawks. Former top five pick Ezekiel Ansah is proof of that. Ansah signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks for $9 million, but he only made one start with the team.

After the 2019 season, Ansah played in just two games for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 campaign before retiring at the age of 31.

Best: Jason Myers (2019)

Not many players from outside the organization get multi-year contracts under general manager John Schneider, but Myers was an exception. He signed a four-year deal worth $15.45 million back in 2019 and he has stuck around with the team ever since.

He signed an extension in 2023 and set a Super Bowl record with five field goals when the Seahawks beat the New England Patriots.

Worst: Jeremy Lane (2016)

Lane signed a four-year deal with $23 million back in 2016 after four strong seasons with the team. While he played well in 2016 with 49 tackles, he only played in two years of the deal before retiring at the age of 27 in 2017.

It was a swing and miss for the Seahawks, but the fact that this is one of the worst deals they have had is a sign that they are doing pretty well for themselves.

